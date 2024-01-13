Weather will be an obstacle when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills meet in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown. The current weather forecast calls for a temperature of 26 degrees at kickoff and a chance for up to seven inches of snow. There is also the anticipation of 25-mph wind and gusts that could reach up to 50 mph.

Despite this, there are no plans to move the game to Cleveland, which was a rumor that had been circulating, according to CBS Spots Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

How each team adjusts to the weather will ultimately help determine who wins this game. The Steelers' last game in conditions similar to the one they will face on Sunday occurred on Dec. 24, 2022, when the Steelers recorded a 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pittsburgh prevailed on a night where the game temperature was 9 degrees with 21-mph wind.

"That was terrible," Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. said of the weather that night, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It was actually colder that day than it was that night. ... With the wind chill, I think it was negative single digits. You get into a different mode. You try to block it out as much as you can."

One would think that the adverse weather would benefit the Steelers, who have two quality running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Buffalo also has a talented back, though, in James Cook, who was named to his first Pro Bowl this season.

Taking care of the ball will also be paramount. Again, one would think this is a benefit to the Steelers given Josh Allen's penchant for putting the ball in harm's way. Allen had 18 interceptions and led the league with 22 turnovers this season.

Speaking of Allen, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick expects Allen to air it out on Sunday, regardless of the weather conditions.

"The deep ball is a big part of their game. It's a big part of what they do," Fitzpatrick said. "They're definitely going to try. Josh Allen has a strong arm that can cut through the bad weather. They play all the time in bad weather, so it's still going to be a part of their game."