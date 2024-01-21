There are just a handful of games remaining as the 2024 NFL playoffs continue on and just a few weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVIII. The weekend kicked off with the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens defeating the No. 4 Houston Texans 34-10.

We still have the 2024 playoff debut from the NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers to come, as they play host to the No. 7 Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. On Sunday, the No. 3 Detroit Lions will look to keep things rolling with a second win at Ford Field, with the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers standing in their way. Sunday night will feature the defending Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs facing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, marking quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first road playoff game.

Players are locked in, knowing they need to play their very best if they want to keep their season alive. Some are setting the tone with their pregame looks, taking the concept of "if you look good, you feel good" seriously.

Here is a look at some of the best-dressed players in the second round of the playoffs:

Odell Beckham Jr. always has unique looks and on Saturday he went with "chic cowboy."

The country-western look was a theme among Ravens players. Linebacker Roquan Smith went with denim on denim ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson pulled out a comfortable fit for the occassion.

The rookie rocked his No. 7 chain ahead of what would be the last game of a very impressive first season.

49ers star Christian McCaffrey is dressed in head-to-toe black and looks locked in.

Packers' Aaron Jones knows that accessories can make or break an outfit.