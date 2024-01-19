Shoveling Highmark Stadium is becoming a weekly job for some fans. Just as they did last week, the Buffalo Bills are asking fans to come to their stadium and help shovel snow to get the place ready for this weekend's game.

The Bills are scheduled to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the divisional round. The good news is that -- unlike last week when their wild-card game had to be moved to Monday due to bad weather -- the snow that hit Buffalo is not expected to fall during Sunday night's game, though it could continue through Saturday.

The team put out a memo asking fans 18 and over, or under 18 with proper working papers, who are interested to report to the stadium starting on Friday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. They will be able to shovel throughout the day and night, if they chose.

Shovelers will get $20 per hour and will be provided with a warm break area. Fans are asked to wear appropriate winter gear and bring their own shovel, but a shovel will be provided for anyone who does not have one.

Asking for fans' help with shoveling is becoming a weekly tradition for the Bills, as Orchard Park continues to be hit by significant snow.

Last week's storm appears to be more significant than the one hitting the Buffalo area now. The Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from Sunday to Monday due to the extreme weather, as snow piled higher than the seats. Even with shovelers and crews helping get the stadium ready, some fans had to shovel through snow just to get to their seats last week.

Since this storm does not seem as extreme, fans will likely have an easier time getting to their seat this time. During the day on Friday, the chance of snow is 80 percent, dropping to 24 percent Friday night and a 22 percent chance on Saturday. Before the game Sunday, there is a 9 percent chance of a snow and rain mix, which escalates to a 15 percent chance of snow at night, per weather.com.

The Chiefs defeated the Dolphins on Monday 26-7 to advance. This will mark quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first road postseason game, other than Super Bowls.