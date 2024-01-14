The NFL is moved the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Super Wild Card Weekend matchup from Sunday to Monday due to extreme weather, but the Bills do need some help moving snow. With the game originally scheduled for Sunday, the Bills posted a "help wanted" ad on Friday to clear Highmark Stadium for the postseason showdown.

The Bills originally said they looking for interested persons who can come to Highmark Stadium at 10 p.m. ET Saturday to shovel snow throughout the night, but things changed when a travel ban was put in place in the area.

The team released a statement on Sunday morning, saying, "With the weather forecast updates and the travel bans that are now in place, snow shovelers are being asked to abide by travel bans and not report to Highmark Stadium until further notice once the bans are lifted."

They added that there will eventually be multiple shifts available for snow shovelers and they will provide more information once the bans are lifted.

Once people are able to work the shifts, the gig will pay $20 per hour, and includes food plus breaks during your shift. You need proper photo identification to work, and have to be at least 18 years of age, or have proper working papers if under 18.

According to Weather.com, Buffalo is under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend. Snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties are the affected areas. Bills vs. Steelers is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Bills are 3-0 in their last three wild-card matchups, which all came at home.

This is the fifth straight playoff appearance for Buffalo, which is the second-longest streak in team history.