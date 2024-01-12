The NFL is not looking to move the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills Super Wild Card Weekend matchup due to extreme weather, but the Bills do need some help moving snow. On Friday, the Bills posted a "help wanted" ad to clear Highmark Stadium for Sunday's postseason showdown.

The Bills are looking for interested persons who can come to Highmark Stadium at 10 p.m. ET Saturday to shovel snow throughout the night. The gig pays $20 per hour, and includes food plus breaks during your shift. You need proper photo identification to work, and have to be at least 18 years of age, or have proper working papers if under 18.

According to Weather.com, Buffalo is under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds are expected this weekend. Snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties are the affected areas. Bills vs. Steelers is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Bills are 3-0 in their last three wild-card matchups, which all came at home.

This is the fifth straight playoff appearance for Buffalo, which is the second-longest streak in team history.