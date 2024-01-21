Shoveling Highmark Stadium is becoming a weekly job for some fans. Just as they did last week, the Buffalo Bills asked fans to come to their stadium and help shovel snow to get the place ready for Sunday's divisional-round game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The good news is that, unlike last week when their wild-card game had to be pushed back to Monday due to severe weather, the snow that hit Buffalo is not expected to fall during their upcoming game, though it could continue through Saturday.

The team put out a memo asking fans 18 and over -- or under 18 with proper working papers -- who are interested to report to the stadium starting on Friday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. They were able to shovel throughout the day and night, if they chose.

Thanks to the shovelers -- who were paid $20 per hour and provided with a warm break area -- the stands are now ready for Bills fans to head into the stadium. Here's a look at Highmark Stadium just a few hours before kickoff:

The Bills' Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved from Sunday to Monday due to the extreme weather, as snow piled higher than the seats. Even with shovelers and crews helping get the stadium ready, some fans had to shovel through snow just to get to their seats last week.

Since this storm does not seem as extreme, fans will have an easier go at getting to their seats this time. During the day on Friday, the chance of snow was 80 percent, dropping to 24 percent Friday night and a 22 percent chance on Saturday. Before the game Sunday, there is a 9 percent chance of a snow and rain mix, which escalates to a 15 percent chance of snow at night, per weather.com.

The Chiefs advanced to the divisional round after defeating the Miami Dolphins Saturday 26-7. This will mark quarterback Patrick Mahomes' first road postseason game, aside from past Super Bowl appearances.