The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl as they registered their second straight road victory in the postseason, defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, 17-10. The Chiefs were in control of the contest all game long, as Patrick Mahomes improved to 4-1 vs. Lamar Jackson.

While Kansas City scored just 17 points on Championship Sunday, it's obvious that the Chiefs offense has flipped a switch in the playoffs. In the regular season, the Chiefs wide receivers finished with the most drops (28) and had the highest drop rate (12%) in the NFL. Mahomes had the worst TD-INT ratio (1-6) targeting wide receivers 10+ yards downfield in the NFL this season, and averaged a career-low 7.7 yards per attempt when targeting his wideouts. However, it was a wide receiver who came up big for the Chiefs at the end of the AFC championship game.

Facing a third-and-9 with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter up seven points, the Chiefs had the opportunity to ice the game with a first down. The Ravens had a chance to stop them and get the ball back and possibly tie the game. On that play, Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 32-yard gain.

This was a big moment for MVS for a couple of different reasons. Valdes-Scantling caught a career-low 21 passes for 315 yards and just one touchdown in the regular season. He also dropped what could have been the game-winning score in the Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles this past November.

Valdes-Scantling redeemed himself. And as for all those concerns about the Chiefs offense? No one is concerned anymore.