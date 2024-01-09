The Dolphins' loss to the Bills in Week 18 didn't just cost them a division title, it also cost them the right to host a wild-card game. If there's one team that could have really used home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, it's definitely Miami.

Instead of playing at home this week, the Dolphins will be hitting the road for a game in Kansas City, and if they want to advance to the divisional round, they'll have to do something they haven't done in seven years: Win a game in cold weather.

The Dolphins are arguably the worst cold-weather team in the NFL, and if you need proof, just look at their recent history: In their past 10 games where the kickoff temperature was 40 degrees or below, the Dolphins have gone 0-10, and they've lost those 10 games by an average of 17 points.

The current forecast in Kansas City is calling for a kickoff temperature of about nine degrees for the game on Saturday, which will be starting at 7:15 p.m. CT. Not only is that WELL below 40 degrees, but it could end up being the coldest game in Dolphins history.

The Dolphins' coldest game ever was actually played in Kansas City back in 2008 on a day where the temperature was 10 degrees at kickoff.

Here's a look at how the Dolphins have done in their past 10 games where the kickoff temperature was 40 degrees or below:

Result Temperature Date Steelers 30-12 over Dolphins 17 degrees Jan. 8, 2017 Bills 24-16 over Dolphins 22 degrees Dec. 17, 2017 Chiefs 29-13 over Dolphins 23 degrees Dec. 24, 2017 Packers 31-12 over Dolphins 33 degrees Nov. 11, 2018 Bills 42-17 over Dolphins 33 degrees Dec. 30, 2018 Browns 41-24 over Dolphins 39 degrees Nov. 24, 2019 Bills 56-26 over Dolphins 35 degrees Jan. 3, 2021 49ers 33-17 over Dolphins 38 degrees Dec. 4, 2022 Bills 32-29 over Dolphins 29 degrees Dec. 17, 2022 Bills 34-31 over Dolphins 27 degrees Jan. 15, 2023

This losing streak dates back seven years, which means most of the current roster hasn't been around for the entire streak. However, head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't been able to stop the streak. The Dolphins coach is 0-3 in cold weather, and things aren't much better for Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua is 0-4 in any game where the kickoff temperature is below 45 degrees, and in those four games he's had a passer rating of just 71.8 while completing just 55.5% of his passes, which are both well under his career averages of 97.1 and 66.9%. He's also turned the ball over five times in those games, compared to just four TD passes.

The problem for the Dolphins is that there's simply no way to simulate the weather they'll be facing in Kansas City. The temperatures in Miami this week will be in the mid-70s, which means the Dolphins will be practicing in balmy weather. Even if they practice indoors and turn on the AC, that will likely only get them down to the low 60s.

Not only are the Dolphins stuck playing in cold weather, but they'll be facing a Chiefs team that seems to thrive in the cold. In their past 10 home games where the temperature was under 40 degrees, the Chiefs have gone 9-1, including 4-0 in the playoffs.