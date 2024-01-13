The Miami Dolphins have received some good news ahead of Saturday night's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) will play after missing Miami's last two games.

Waddle caught 74 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns this season despite missing three games. Mostert was named to the Pro Bowl this season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring a franchise-record 21 touchdowns, including 18 on the ground.

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 104 REC 72 REC YDs 1014 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Raheem Mostert MIA • RB • #31 Att 209 Yds 1012 TD 18 FL 1 View Profile

Miami will face a Kansas City defense that finished No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed during the regular season. The strength of the Chiefs' defense has been a pass rush that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 57 times during the regular season. Chris Jones and George Karlaftis III tied for the team lead with 10.5 sacks apiece.

The Dolphins will still be without some key pieces, however. Safety Jevon Holland (knees) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) will join the list of injured Dolphins players who will watch Saturday night's game in street clothes.