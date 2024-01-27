There may be over 2,420 miles between Ford Field and Levi's Stadium, but Jared Goff still anticipates to see scores of Detroit Lions fans in the stands for Sunday's NFC championship game.

To say that Goff has been embraced by Detroit would be a massive understatement. They chanted the quarterback's name during a recent Red Wings game, and Goff expects them to make their presence felt against the favored San Francisco 49ers.

"Not like this," Goff recently said when asked if he has ever experienced fan support like the one he is currently receiving, via ESPN. "This is a little different. Obviously the circumstances of it all kind of feeds into that. But, yeah, these fans are unbelievable. Expect to see a lot of them this weekend. It'll be fun."

While it'll most likely be a partisan 49ers crowd, Lions fans will be heard on Sunday. As of Wednesday, roughly 22 percent of tickets that had been sold for Sunday's game went to Lions fans, according to Vivid Seats (via the Detroit Free Press).

One of those Lions fans is 29-year-old Alex Willis, a Grand Rapids native who said that he paid $650 for nosebleed tickets.

"I think it'll be cool to be there, with the happenstance," Willis said. "I wish a little bit more of my family could stumble into this situation."

It's easy to understand why so many Lions fans want to be on hand for Sunday's game. The is the Lions' first NFC title game appearance since 1991, when Barry Sanders was in the prime of his career. Detroit fans are hoping that their patience will be rewarded on Sunday with the franchise's first trip to the Super Bowl.

Goff is surely hoping that Lions fans in attendance can make things a little harder for the 49ers, who had to rally from behind before defeating the Packers in last week's divisional-round playoff game.