The 2024 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with six different wild-card matchups, including an anticipated showdown of past and present Lions quarterbacks in Detroit, a rematch of Chiefs versus Dolphins and Mike McCarthy doing battle against the Packers. There's still a lot of football to be played before Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

But now that the postseason is actually upon us, with Super Wild Card Weekend right around the corner, it's not too early to imagine some of the spiciest potential big-game matchups. Here are 10 of the best possible Super Bowl showdowns:

Josh Allen likes to chuck it, and so does Matthew Stafford. That kind of quarterbacking can make for an entertaining Super Bowl Sunday. But it'd also represent a huge comeback story for Sean McVay, who won it all in 2021 before cratering the following year.

9. Dolphins vs. Eagles

The Eagles have fallen off a cliff lately, but if they get all the way back to the Super Bowl, that probably means they've reignited the Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection to a huge degree. This would also be a rematch of their October meeting, when Hurts outdid former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. Between Brown, Tyreek Hill and others, the speed on display could be incredible.

8. Chiefs vs. Lions

How fitting would this be for the NFL, which opened the 2023 schedule with this matchup. Dan Campbell's Lions announced they were for real by narrowly upsetting the defending champions back in Week 1. Now imagine if he got a chance to steal the big-game thunder from Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and this generation's potential dynasty.

Who knows if Mason Rudolph can keep it up as Pittsburgh's fill-in QB, but can you imagine if Mike Tomlin drags this group all the way to the title game? Talk about an underdog against America's Team. It'd also work as a historic rematch of Super Bowls X (1975), XIII (1978) and XXX (1995), giving Dallas a chance to even up that series.

6. Dolphins vs. 49ers

The battle of the offensive schemers, with Mike McDaniel pitted against his former 49ers mentor, Kyle Shanahan. This would also be a rematch of Super Bowl XIX (1984), when Joe Montana outdueled Dan Marino.

5. Bills vs. 49ers

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs against Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey? Who isn't signing up for this one?

4. Cowboys vs. Ravens

This would feature two of the top MVP front-runners in Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson, as well as two of the most entertaining defenses in today's NFL, with DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons for Dallas and Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith for Baltimore.

3. Cowboys vs. Dolphins

Hello, TV ratings. Two explosive teams with MVP-caliber QB-WR duos, and a rematch of Super Bowl VI (1971), when Tom Landry's squad routed Don Shula's Dolphins. The fireworks would be tremendous.

2. Bills vs. Cowboys

Buffalo went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s, and the Cowboys are responsible for handing them two of their four defeats, first in 1992 and then again at the end of the 1993 season. Beyond the history, watching Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs play a potential shootout with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb just sounds like a winner.

1. 49ers vs. Ravens

Not only is it a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII (2012), when Joe Flacco helped John Harbaugh top his brother, Jim, but it'd pit this year's top-two teams against each other in true heavyweight fashion. The Ravens got the better of the two when they met on Christmas, but here, Kyle Shanahan would be coaching for his first Lombardi.