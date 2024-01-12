The NFL playoffs begin in Houston where the Texans will play host to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon. For DeMeco Ryans' team, they jumped up to the No. 4 seed in the AFC after beating the Colts in Week 18 and watched as the Jaguars fell to Tennessee to claim the AFC South title. As for the Browns, they had the No. 5 seed locked up, thanks to an 11-6 regular season that was tied for the second-best record in the conference, only looking up to the No. 1-seed Ravens.

This game features effectively the opposite ends of the age spectrum at the quarterback position. For the Texans, they'll be trotting out rookie phenom C.J. Stroud as he looks to become the youngest quarterback in history to record a playoff win. Meanwhile, the Browns have 38-year-old Joe Flacco under center after he came aboard late in the year to lead the team to a playoff berth.

These clubs did meet back in Week 16 with the Browns defeating Houston, 36-22. However, that was a Texans team that was missing Stroud due to a concussion. With him now back in the fold, Houston should be a much tougher out, but the team still finds itself as an underdog at NRG Stadium for this wild-card round matchup.

Below, we'll highlight three reasons for optimism for the Texans and how they can pull off the upset at home.

1. Cleveland's road struggles continue

The Browns have the reputation of owning one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. While that is statistically correct, there's also a caveat -- they struggle on the road. Cleveland's defense is a wildly different unit on the road than it is at home this season.

Browns (2023 season) Home Road W-L 8-1 3-5 Opp PPG 13.9 29.6 Opp YPG 215.9 331.3 Yards per play 3.7 5.5

That 29.6 points per game allowed on the road is the worst mark in the NFL and they are allowing opponents to score on 73.08% of their red zone trips on the road which is third-worst in the league. If that trend continues, the Texans offense under Stroud should be able to go throw for throw against Flacco and the Browns offense.

2. Quarterback edge

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.9 YDs 4108 TD 23 INT 5 YD/Att 8.23 View Profile

Speaking of the quarterbacks, it's always nice to have the edge in this positional head-to-head, which the Texans do in this case. While Flacco has a Super Bowl victory on his résumé and has performed well during his time with the Browns, I don't think anyone will fight you too hard if you say Stroud is the better of the two at this current moment. Stroud led the NFL in TD-INT ratio and passing yards per game this season. The only other quarterbacks to do that in the last 50 seasons with a minimum of 10 starts were Tom Brady in 2007 and Joe Montana in 1989. Not bad company to join.

Stroud has also thrived against top-tier competition. Against winning teams this season, the Texans rookie is averaging 311.7 yards per game, 8.7 yards per attempt, and has 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions. All of those numbers are comparable to Brady in 2007. Again, that's comparing Stroud's current output to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time during arguably his best season, so his play is top-notch at the moment.

While Flacco has helped the Brown reach the playoff with his strong play, if this turns into a shootout of any sort, the team with the better quarterback typically comes out on top.

3. Houston wins the turnover battle

One of the key things a team can't do in the postseason is turn the ball over. These teams were on opposite sides of the stat sheet in the turnover category this season as the Browns led the league with 37 turnovers while the Texans had the fewest in the league with 14. Flacco has thrown at least one interception in each of his five starts for the Browns this season, including two against the Texans in Week 16. Houston was unable to score on either one of those turnovers in that game but, again, that was without Stroud under center. Of the six interceptions Flacco threw in his other starts, four resulted in points for the opposition. If he continues to cough up the ball at least once, it could prove to be the momentum swing that propels the Texans to victory.