At long last, the 2023 NFL season is upon us. We are a scant few months away from crowning a champion in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana. There are, of course, 272 regular-season games and 13 more playoff contests to be played between now and then, starting with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kicking off the season against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

How will things shake out during the regular season? We have once again gathered our panel of experts (senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, and NFL writers Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan) to predict the order of finish for each of the league's eight divisions, as well as the wild card teams and which team will both win and lose the Super Bowl. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • There was quite a bit more agreement among the panelists this year than last year, when we had the most divided results in the history of this poll.
  • We only have two unanimous division winners, but we have three unanimous last-place finishers and we have one division where everyone has the exact same order of finish, with only one exception where one panelist has the third- and fourth-place teams flipped.
  • We had eight teams unanimously predicted to make the playoffs, while 20 teams (63% of the league) got at least one vote for a playoff spot and 12 didn't receive any. 
  • None of the six panelists picked the same Super Bowl matchup and only two picked the same winner. We have one vote for five different teams to win it all, and at least one for nine different teams making a trip to New Orleans for the championship game. 
  • The only teams that multiple voters picked to reach the Super Bowl: Bills (2), Lions (2), Packers (2). 

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Dolphins
Bills
Jets

2.
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
Bills

3.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
Bills
Jets
Dolphins

4.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots

AFC North

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals

2.
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Ravens

3.
Browns
Browns
Steelers
Steelers
Browns
Browns

4.
Steelers
Steelers
Browns
Browns
Steelers
Steelers

AFC South

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans

2.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Titans
Jaguars
Colts
Jaguars

3.
Titans
Colts
Jaguars
Colts
Titans
Colts

4.
Colts
Titans
Colts
Titans
Jaguars
Titans

AFC West

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs

2.
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers

3.
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Raiders

4.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Broncos

AFC Wild Cards

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Ravens
Ravens
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bills

2.
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Chargers
Dolphins
Ravens

3.
Jaguars
Jaguars
Chargers
Jets
Jets
Dolphins

NFC East

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Cowboys
Cowboys
Commanders
Cowboys
Eagles
Eagles

2.
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Cowboys
Cowboys

3.
Commanders
Commanders
Cowboys
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders

4.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants

NFC North

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Packers
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Packers

2.
Lions
Packers
Bears
Packers
Packers
Lions

3.
Bears
Bears
Packers
Bears
Bears
Bears

4.
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings

NFC South

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons

2.
Falcons
Buccaneers
Falcons
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers

3.
Saints
Panthers
Saints
Saints
Panthers
Saints

4.
Panthers
Saints
Panthers
Panthers
Saints
Panthers

NFC West

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
49ers
Rams
Rams
Rams
49ers
49ers

2.
Rams
49ers
49ers
49ers
Rams
Rams

3.
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks

4.
Seahawks
Cardinals
Seahawks
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals

NFC Wild Cards

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Lions
49ers
49ers
49ers
Cowboys
Lions

2.
Eagles
Packers
Eagles
Packers
Rams
Rams

3.
Rams
Seahawks
Bears
Eagles
Packers
Seahawks

Super Bowl Picks

player headshot
Pete Prisco
player headshot
Will Brinson
player headshot
Ryan Wilson
player headshot
John Breech
player headshot
Jared Dubin
player headshot
Tyler Sullivan

Winner
Packers
Bills
Lions
Bengals
Chiefs
Packers

Loser
Bills
Rams
Texans
Lions
49ers
Jets