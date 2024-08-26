For as gratifying as it is to see actual NFL football on our televisions for the first time since February, even if it's just the preseason, those exhibition outings are finally over.

Now that there's been legitimate NFL film to watch, grades are to be handed out, even if the games are meaningless. The individual performances are not always meaningless in the preseason.

These are full 2024 preseason grades for first-round rookies. Before I begin, if a rookie isn't listed, it's either because he barely played this August, or due to a variety of reasons, wasn't able to make much of an impact at all, bad or good. To see last week's grades, click here.

(Listed in draft order)

Grade: A

All Williams did in his 42 preseason snaps was stoke the fire of his incendiary hype in the Chicagoland area. While he completed just 50% of his throws, he averaged 8.5 yards per attempt and provided a glimmer of his Mahomesian playmaking skill (athleticism + arm talent) outside the pocket. He was as advertised all preseason.

Grade: A-

Daniels went 12 of 15 for 123 yards with no touchdowns nor an interception all preseason. And the reigning Heisman winner was calm, cool, and collected all August long, wasn't he? Dialed in. He earned that starting gig quickly. The release was lightning quick, Daniels made correct decisions in a flash, and was accurate with the football.

Grade: A-

Only 8 of 14 for 66 yards for Maye in the first two preseason games, but he diced in the finale against the Commanders, going 13 of 20 for 126 yards and a score through the air. Maye stepped into the pocket naturally, threw with velocity and accuracy, and reminded us of his athleticism throughout. Kept his eyes upfield too. In the second preseason outing Maye demonstrated some middle-of-the-field nuance that popped at North Carolina and demonstrated his athletic gifts. He should start Week 1 for the Patriots.

Grade: B+

Can't say I loved what Alt put on display in his first preseason game. But, heck, it was his first preseason game. In the second contest, much better. Particularly in pass protection. And he played with increasingly impressive balance throughout.

6. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Grade: A

No targets from Nabers in the debut preseason showing. After that, four catches for 54 yards, and in that second contest, Nabers manufactured separation like a seasoned vet.

Grade: B+

Latham looked the part -- and he was the second offensive tackle off the board -- in the preseason. He pass protected with suddenness, power, and balance, plus he moved people in the run game with decent regularity.

Grade: A-

After getting what felt like a decade of Penix Jr. at the collegiate ranks, we were afforded just a lone preseason game in which he went 9 of 16 for 104 yards without a touchdown or interception. But in the first exhibition game, he provided a glimmer of what we all were witness to at Washington. Decisive fastballs at all three levels of the field.

9. Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

Grade: B+

Odunze made one catch in the preseason, and it was a dazzling effort, a 45-yard, scramble-drill snag from Williams down the left sideline. More of that to come in the regular season, right, Bears fans?

11. Olu Fashanu, OT, Jets

Grade: B+

Fashanu was mostly awesome this preseason. After allowing a pressure on his first ever professional pass-pro set, he was a Kevlar wall and a bulldozer in the run game. The second go-around, not so dynamic. Nothing catastrophic though. Fashanu has to be one of the Jets five-best blockers.

Grade: A-

Nix was an extension of Sean Payton on the field during the preseason. Quick decisions. Underneath precision. Even some demonstrations of the fact that he was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 high-school rankings per 247 Sports. The competition wasn't stiff, but Nix outright earned the starting gig.

Grade: B

Fuaga only played in New Orleans' preseason opener, and it went swimmingly. Not otherworldly. Swimmingly. A few out of position reps. Mostly fine start for the powerful and athletic Oregon State alum.

Grade: B+

Latu didn't get much burn in the preseason for the Colts -- only 13 pass-rushing snaps, but he did take down the quarterback in Indianapolis' third preseason game. Nasty cross chop, one of his vintage moves during the illustrious career he had at UCLA.

Grade: B-

Two pressures for the Texas alum in the preseason on 20 pass-rushing snaps, and both of those glimpses of productivity came in the opener. We got a glimmer of his impeccable run-stopping skill too, yet there were a few reps in which Murphy was overwhelmed at the point of attack.

Grade: B-

Flashes from Turner in the preseason? Yes. Was he a dominant force around the corner, bending the edge? Not necessarily. Two generated pressures on 20 pass-rushing opportunities, and they both came in the opening contest. He's very young, so it could take time to Turner to fully acclimate.

Grade: B-

No pressures for Robinson in two preseason games, but the film showed a ferocious, hair-on-fire rusher on the perimeter, and he held his own against the run relative to his label as a pass-rushing specialist.

Grade: A

We were treated to a pair of preseason outings for the first cornerback off the board. He performed as advertised by allowing a pair of catches for eight yards

Grade: A

Thomas Jr. averaged 17.3 yards per snag in his final season at LSU and continued to act as a splash-play specialist in the preseason, with three catches for 93 yards. Remember, this is a nearly 6-foot-3, 210-pounder with 4.33 speed.

Grade: A-

Barton's preseason was reminiscent of what we typically see from a three or four-year veteran, particularly blocking for the run. Combos, point-of-attack torque against defensive linemen, anchoring, it was all there from the former Duke tackle.

Grade: B-

Worthy scored a schemed-open touchdown in the Chiefs second preseason game, an outing that included a fumble. We didn't get much of Worthy in the preseason, but he'll be an integral part of Kansas City's offense when the games count.

Grade: A

Two games, two tremendous performances for the Oklahoma-turned-Cowboy blocker. Guyton's athletic gifts were clear blocking on pass plays and when climbing to the second level for the ground game. Everything appeared to be technically sound too, and he was patient, rarely getting overzealous or off-balance.

Grade: A

Wiggins had three pass breakups in one drive to start his preseason, then got dinged. But we surprisingly saw him again in the third preseason game, and the nimble Ravens cornerback was just as lockdown, allowing no grabs on two targets. He tackled with authority too. He already feels like an exquisite fit in Baltimore.