Injuries are unfortunately part of life in the NFL, and all 32 teams have been hit with issues throughout training camp and preseason. Some clubs, however, have been hit with more serious issues. Multiple starters have already suffered season-ending injuries, while others have their Week 1 availability in doubt.

Below, we will list some of the most notable injuries from around the NFL, and give you our best guess when the player could potentially return to the field. Not every single injured player will make this list, such as those who are "day-to-day." But these are some of the most notable injuries to either recall, or keep an eye on as we get closer to the regular-season opener.

Rondale Moore ATL • WR • #14 TAR 62 REC 40 REC YDs 352 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Moore, who was traded to Atlanta this offseason, suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. He left the practice field with an air cast on his right leg, and was transported to a local medical facility.

Expected return: 2025

The Falcons' No. 74 overall pick will miss his entire rookie season, as Trice tore his ACL in his first preseason game. It's a tough blow for the two-time First Team All Pac-12 player, and may have had just a little to do with the Falcons trading for Matt Judon.

Expected return: 2025

Buffalo Bills

Milano is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but he's been crushed by the injury bug as of late. He broke his leg in Week 5 last season, and now has a torn biceps that will hold him out for most of the year. It's possible Milano could miss the entire 2024 season, but a late return appears to be on the table.

Expected return: December

Curtis Samuel BUF • WR • #1 TAR 91 REC 62 REC YDs 613 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The Bills were hit pretty hard by injuries in the preseason, which is why Sean McDermott won't start his "ones" in the preseason finale. Free-agent pickup Curtis Samuel is considered "week to week" with a turf toe. Since we are 20 days away from Buffalo's season opener, his status is up in the air.

Expected return: Week 2

Marquez Valdes-Scantling BUF • WR • #81 TAR 42 REC 21 REC YDs 315 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

MVS suffered a neck sprain on a hard hit during the preseason Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and coach McDermott said Monday he will miss multiple weeks.

Expected return: Week 3

The Panthers obviously knew about Brooks' torn ACL when they traded up to draft him, and he's expected to miss a few regular-season games. Head coach Dave Canales said earlier this month that Week 3 or Week 4 would be "great" for Brooks' return.

Expected return: Week 4

Coach Canales said that free-agent addition Dane Jackson suffered a "significant" hamstring injury, and could miss up to six weeks, per ESPN. This is especially notable since Carolina is incredibly thin at corner.

Expected return: Week 4

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' first-round pick suffered a strained pectoral muscle in Cincinnati's first preseason game, and will be out for "several weeks." Mims took 16 snaps at right tackle in his lone appearance. On 10 pass-blocking snaps, he did not allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

Expected return: Week 2

Chris Evans CIN • RB • #25 Att 2 Yds 12 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Evans will reportedly miss the entire regular season with a torn patellar tendon suffered in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears, per Bleacher Report. He was reportedly injured during a kickoff return, and was taken off the field on a cart with an air cast on his knee.

Expected return: 2025

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 28 Yds 170 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury last season, and needed two surgeries to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL and ACL. While he's made incredible strides in recovery and is expected to play at some point in 2024, it's impossible to know when.

Expected return: Week 5

Williams tore his ACL during training camp last month, and will miss the entire 2024 season. He was participating in special teams drills when he went down with the injury, as CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported. While Williams hasn't started an NFL game yet, he's recorded 8.5 sacks over two seasons.

Expected return: 2025

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB • #26 Att 182 Yds 945 TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

The versatile second-year running back suffered a hamstring injury in practice this month, but Dan Campbell has gone on record saying it's not expected to be a serious issue.

Expected return: Week 1

Josh Downs IND • WR • #1 TAR 98 REC 68 REC YDs 771 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Downs reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this month, which was somewhat good news since it was originally thought he had suffered a potentially serious injury, but these high ankle sprains can definitely be tricky.

Expected return: Week 2

Ebukam tore his Achilles during a training camp session, and will miss the entire 2024 season. He had a career year in 2023, recording 9.5 sacks, 57 combined tackles, 17 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Expected return: 2025

Marquise Brown KC • WR • #5 TAR 101 REC 51 REC YDs 574 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Marquise Brown is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a sternoclavicular injury suffered in Week 1 of the preseason that led to a brief hospitalization. Andy Reid told reporters after the game that Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum. We don't have a clear recovery timetable for Hollywood, but Bleacher Report reports that he will miss four to six weeks.

Expected return: Week 2

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 65.1 YDs 3134 TD 20 INT 7 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot, which required a walking boot for two weeks. However, Herbert should be ready for the start of the regular season, and was seen back on the practice field Monday.

Expected return: Week 1

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 160 REC 105 REC YDs 1486 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a right knee injury in practice earlier this month, but head coach Sean McVay said he's expected to be ready for the season opener.

Expected return: Week 1

Tyler Higbee LAR • TE • #89 TAR 70 REC 47 REC YDs 495 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Higbee will start the season on PUP as he works back from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in the playoff loss to the Lions. The Rams would be smart to take their time with his recovery.

Expected return: Week 15

After suffering a torn Achilles on Black Friday last year, Phillips was activated off PUP just last week. I guess we will be bold and claim he plays in the season opener. In just eight games played in 2023, Phillips recorded 43 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks and his first career interception.

Expected return: Week 1

Chubb recorded 11 sacks, a career-high 73 combined tackles and a league-leading six forced fumbles in 16 games played last year for Miami, but unfortunately tore his ACL in Week 17. Unlike Phillips, he's still on PUP.

Expected return: Week 8

The No. 10 overall pick threw two impressive touchdowns in his preseason debut, but reported knee soreness after the game. Testing showed that McCarthy tore his meniscus, and will likely miss his entire rookie season. The Vikings are taking the "better safe than sorry" approach with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, prioritizing his long-term health.

Expected return: 2025

T.J. Hockenson MIN • TE • #87 TAR 127 REC 95 REC YDs 960 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Hockenson suffered a serious knee injury in Week 16 last year, tearing his ACL and MCL. He had to wait five weeks for the swelling to go down before having surgery in late January, which pushes back his eventual return date. Hockenson said in May that they hadn't really put a timeline on when he could return.

Expected return: Week 7

The Vikings unfortunately suffered a major loss in their very first training camp session of the year, as Blackmon tore his ACL. Blackmon played in 15 games with three official starts in his rookie season last year, and recorded 41 combined tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception.

Expected return: 2025

The Saints' first-round pick left Sunday's preseason matchup against the San Francisco 49ers early due to a knee injury, but head coach Dennis Allen said it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. We don't know the severity for sure, so McKinstry was eligible for this list. As for other Saints like Juwan Johnson and Taliese Fuaga, they are also expected to be ready for Week 1.

Expected return: Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Warren injured his hamstring in the first half of the Steelers' eventual preseason loss to the Bills. The injury is expected to sideline Warren for several weeks, which puts his status for Week 1 in jeopardy, according to NFL Media.

Expected return: Week 1

Herbig has suffered a torn rotator cuff and could miss the entire 2024 season, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The center suffered the injury during Pittsburgh's final training camp practice. His job will likely be filled by rookie second-round pick Zach Frazier.

Expected return: December

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey SF • RB • #23 Att 272 Yds 1459 TD 14 FL 2 View Profile

McCaffrey suffered a calf injury earlier this month, but go ahead and feel comfortable drafting him No. 1 overall in fantasy, because he's not expected to miss any time in the regular season.

Expected return: Week 1

DeAndre Hopkins TEN • WR • #10 TAR 137 REC 75 REC YDs 1057 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Tennessee's No. 1 wideout suffered a knee injury in early August that was expected to keep him off the field for four to six weeks. That does put his availability for Week 1 in jeopardy.

Expected return: Week 1