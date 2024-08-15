The 2024 NFL preseason has reached the midway point (hard to believe), as Week 2 of the exhibition slate is considered as the dress rehearsal for some teams while others used their joint practices this week to figure out the state of their roster. Some aspects of the 53-man roster are starting to take shape as position battles are still up for grabs.

With Week 2 of the preseason commencing Thursday, here's what to watch for in each game of the exhibition slate.

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The Patriots' quarterback battle: The Patriots will have a decision to make who will quarterback this rebuilding offense that has little skill position players and a subpar offensive line. Jacoby Brissett may be the starting quarterback come Week 1 as Drake Maye hasn't looked the part. Maye has been indecisive on decisions and his processing speed hasn't been there, meaning he'll need more time before he starts an NFL regular-season game.

Both quarterbacks played just one series in the preseason opener. Since the Patriots and Eagles were in joint practices, Maye may be getting the bulk of the reps Thursday.

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET

Michael Penix Jr. follow-up game: With Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback, Penix is getting plenty of opportunities to earn reps this preseason. His debut resulted in a 9 of 16 passing night, as Penix finished with 104 yards and a passer rating of 76.0. The Falcons scored 10 points in Penix's five possessions.

Penix's timing was slightly off with his receivers in the preseason opener. The Ravens defense will be a good test for the rookie quarterback.

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Caleb Williams building off preseason debut: The Bears and Bengals had a joint practice this week, but it will be interesting to see if Williams can build off a good joint practice session into an actual game. Williams finished 4 of 7 for 95 yards with a 101.8 passer rating in his two series in the preseason opener, as the Bears scored six points on his two possessions.

Let's see how long Williams plays against the Bengals, but it will be vital for the Bears to get their rookie quarterback those live game reps.

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

The Giants' wide receivers: Malik Nabers injured his ankle in the team's preseason opener, leaving the Giants without their top playmaking wideout (and rookie top 10 pick for a bit). Who steps up in Nabers' absence?

Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson have an opportunity to showcase to Brian Daboll they can be the WR2 in New York. Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are also on the roster. This preseason belongs to Hyatt and Robinson and their progressions as wideouts, as both were Day 2 picks over the last three drafts.

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Chiefs wide receivers: The Chiefs have an issue this preseason with Hollywood Brown's shoulder injury, as his status is uncertain for the preseason opener. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy will be thrust into the spotlight even more with Brown out and Rashee Rice potentially facing suspension from off-field incidents.

Kadarius Toney, Nikko Remigio, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross will also be in the hunt for a roster spot, so that's a battle to keep an eye on over the final two preseason games. All these wideouts are worth monitoring.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Sam Darnold as QB1: J.J. McCarthy underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus, thus ending one of the more intriguing quarterback battles of 2024. Sam Darnold is now the starter for the entire 2024 season (at least that's presumed), so it will be interesting to see how he performs with the first-team offense the rest of the preseason (the Vikings have a joint practice with the Browns this week).

Jordan Addison looks to have avoided a potentially serious injury, but not good when one of Darnold's top targets gets hurt. Justin Jefferson should have limited snaps in the preseason, which paves the way for Trishton Jackson -- who had four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown last week.

Darnold has some things to figure out over the next two weeks.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Tony Pollard-Tyjae Spears RB duo: In the post Derrick Henry era, the committee of Pollard and Spears produced excellent results -- at least for one game so far. Spears scored a touchdown in the preseason opener and Pollard pulled off a 24-yard run in a strong night for the Titans offense, as the duo combined for seven carries for 37 yards.

The Titans offense will look different with the slinging Will Levis, but Pollard and Spears may be the glue toward making the passing game efficient. We'll see how much either play with Seattle and Tennessee having joint practice this week.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Laiatu Latu building off strong preseason opener: Week 1 of the preseason was very impressive for Latu, who didn't have any pressures in his debut, but was constantly in the backfield. The sacks will be coming for Latu, who had a 23.9% pressure rate last season at UCLA -- which led the entire FBS.

Perhaps the Colts give Latu more snaps against the Cardinals, as he could square off against Paris Johnson Jr. That would be a fun matchup to watch.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Dolphins backup QB job: Who is going to be Miami's No. 2 quarterback in 2024? Skylar Thompson played the first half in the preseason opener and Mike White took the second half. Neither quarterback was promising, as Thompson went 8 of 19 for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception while White finished 4 of 14 for 26 yards against second- and third-team players.

Thompson appears to be the leader in the clubhouse, but could the Dolphins add someone as QB2 prior to the season? Saturday's preseason game will be telling.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Cam Russell Wilson take a commanding lead in QB competition? Wilson was held out of the Steelers' preseason opener, leaving Justin Fields to take the QB1 snaps. Two fumbled snaps didn't help Fields' case, even if he finished 5 of 6 for 67 yards in his few series.

Wilson will be starting on Saturday, according to Mike Tomlin, and has an opportunity to solidify the starting job. He'll get four series with the first team, or double the amount Field got last week. If Wilson takes care of the football in his efficient on his throws, he can take the upper hand on the starting quarterback job. Not aggravating his calf injury will help, too.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Is Bryce Young getting preseason snaps? Young was held out of the Panthers' preseason opener, a summer that's very vital toward his NFL future. Head coach Dave Canales transformed Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield into good starting quarterbacks, and is looking to do the same with Young.

Young was last in quarterback wins (2), yards per attempt (5.5) and passer rating (73.7) behind arguably the worst offensive line in football. Will quick reads and progressions help Young in 2024? Him getting preseason snaps will be beneficial.

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET

The backup quarterbacks on both teams: This will be a tough watch this weekend, thanks to Stetson Bennett and Easton Stick having poor preseason debuts last week. Bennett threw four interceptions in 38 attempts, as he took every snap in the Rams' preseason opener. Bennett isn't going to be QB2, but Jimmy Garoppolo is serving a two-game suspension to start the season. He's next in line.

Stick was not good in the Chargers' preseason opener, finishing 5 of 13 for 31 yards had an interception. His decision making was questionable, even if the Chargers weren't giving Stick the first-team offense to work with. Will Stick be better this week? The Chargers need to find out if they have a QB2.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Parker Washington hype train: The new kickoff rules certainly benefited Washington, whose 73-yard return in Week 1 highlighted the good of what the new kickoffs will bring. Washington has an emerging role on the Jaguars as a kick and punt returner, also having a 10-yard reception while being targeted three times.

With the kickoff rules in play this week, what will Washington do for an encore? He's also in line for a WR4 spot in Jacksonville, a wide receiver group that's much deeper than the depth chart appears.

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The Raiders' QB1 battle: Hard to tell who's the leader in the clubhouse for the Raiders starting quarterback job. Gardner Minshew went 6 of 12 for 117 yards and a touchdown (20-yard throw to DJ Turner) and had bigger throws, but Aidan O'Connell was careful in his decision making in going 7 of 9 for 76 yards.

This battle may go down to the first week of the regular season before head coach Antonio Pierce names a starter, making this week's preseason game that much more significant. perhaps Pierce makes a decision based on this game.

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

Is Bo Nix in line to be QB1? Jarrett Stidham is still the front-runner to be the starter come Week 1, but Nix significantly closed the gap in the preseason opener. Nix was impressive, finishing 15 of 21 for 125 yards with a touchdown (1-yard pass to Marvin Mims). Nix looked strong outside the pocket and showcased how starting 61 games in college football can benefit a young NFL quarterback.

Stidham went 4 of 7 for 37 yards with an interception as QB1 in the preseason opener. When will Nix enter the game this week and can he outplay Stidham?

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

Will Ricky Pearsall make his debut? All eyes are on the first-round rookie wideout with the Brandon Aiyuk hold-in situation ongoing. If Aiyuk gets traded, Pearsall is in line to be the WR2 on the 49ers.

Here's where the problem lies. Pearsall has been injured throughout training camp. A hamstring injury limited Pearsall to start camp, followed by a shoulder injury that's kept him out of camp practices. The 49ers need Pearsall to earn all the reps he can get with the first team over the next three weeks.

We're unsure just how good he is because he's been on the injured list. Would be intriguing to see if he can play -- and contribute -- on the 49ers offense this weekend.