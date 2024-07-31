Training camps are in full swing, which means the 2024 NFL season is right around the corner. The NFL's full regular-season schedule was released on May 15, but we had to wait until June for the league's preseason schedule to be announced.

Now the preseason is ready to kick off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Texans and Bears on Aug. 1 and will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 25. Below, we will list the full 2024 NFL preseason schedule. All times are ET. (To see the five things we're most excited to see this upcoming preseason, click here.)

NFL Hall of Fame Game: Aug. 1

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears (ESPN/ABC), 8 p.m.

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, noon

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Minnesota Vikings, 4 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers (Fox), 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (Prime Video), 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 2 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (CBS), 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders (NBC), 8 p.m.