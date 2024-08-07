We are in the dog days of training camp and entering the start of the 2024 NFL preseason. Technically, the exhibition season already got underway with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears kicking off the Hall of Fame Game last week, but Week 1 of the preseason rolls through beginning on Thursday, Aug. 8 with two matchups -- the Panthers heading to New England to face the Patriots and the Lions squaring off against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

After that, we have a jam-packed weekend of preseason action, including a Saturday slate that includes nine matchups. And that is just the start of what should be a fascinating preseason that you won't want to miss.

Below, we will list the full 2024 NFL preseason schedule. (To see the five things we're most excited to see this upcoming preseason, click here.)

All times Eastern

NFL Hall of Fame Game: Aug. 1

Bears 21, Texans 17 (Takeaways)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 25