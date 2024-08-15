The 2024 NFL season is still a few weeks away from kicking off, but the preseason is well underway after all 32 teams played an exhibition game over the past few days. Week 1 of the preseason got started Thursday with two matchups, followed by two more games Friday night.

Things really picked up with a jam-packed weekend of preseason action, including a Saturday slate that included nine matchups, along with a Sunday doubleheader that wrapped up the opening week.

This is just the start of what should be a fascinating preseason that you won't want to miss. Check below for the full 2024 NFL preseason schedule. (To see the five things we're most excited to see this upcoming preseason, click here.)

All times Eastern

NFL Hall of Fame Game: Aug. 1

Bears 21, Texans 17 (Takeaways)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 11

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.



Sunday, Aug. 25