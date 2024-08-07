You've made it, pro football fans. After a six-month hiatus, the NFL is back with a full slate of preseason games over the next four days, starting with a doubleheader on Thursday (Panthers-Patriots, Lions-Giants) and concluding with another one (Broncos-Colts, Cowboys-Rams) Sunday night.

Here is a full rundown of the NFL's Week 1 preseason schedule, along with several things to keep an eye on.

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule

Date Matchup Time TV/stream Thursday, Aug. 8 Panthers at Patriots 7 p.m. ET NFL Network Thursday, Aug. 8 Lions at Giants 7 p.m. ET NFL+ Friday, Aug. 9 Falcons at Dolphins 7 p.m. ET NFL+ Friday, Aug. 9 Texans at Steelers 7 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+ Friday, Aug. 9 Eagles at Ravens 7:30 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Commanders at Jets 12 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Bears at Bills 1 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Raiders at Vikings 4 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Packers at Browns 4:25 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Buccaneers at Bengals 7 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 49ers at Titans 7 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Chiefs at Jaguars 7 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Seahawks at Chargers 7:05 p.m. ET NFL+ Saturday, Aug. 10 Saints at Cardinals 8 p.m. ET NFL+ Sunday, Aug. 11 Broncos at Colts 1 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+ Sunday, Aug. 11 Cowboys at Rams 4:30 p.m. ET NFL Network/NFL+

Four notable preseason Week 1 storylines

Justin Fields starting for Steelers?

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

With Russell Wilson dealing with a calf injury, Fields has received the majority of the first-team work so far from Steelers' training camp. By all accounts, Fields has made the most of his opportunity and in the process has created an open position battle with Wilson. It'll be interesting to see if Fields can parlay his success in camp into a strong preseason debut with the black and gold.

Burrow's return

The Bengals' superstar quarterback is slated to make a rare preseason appearance in what will be in his first game back after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11 last season. During his first four seasons, Burrow played in just three preseason snaps, which all took place during one drive back in 2021. Burrow has looked sharp this summer as he has worked on developing a rapport with new teammates wideout Jermaine Burton and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Jayden Daniels, other rookie quarterbacks to make NFL debut

The Commanders No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will make his NFL debut Saturday in the Big Apple. Daniels has received rave reviews so far, with head coach Dan Quinn recently stating that his young passer has been "outstanding" during his first NFL training camp.

Along with Daniels, fellow rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are also expected to make their preseason debuts this week. It's unsure at this point whether No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will be following suit.

New kickoff rule

Fans got a taste of what the NFL's new kickoff rule will look like during this past week's Hall of Fame Game. That game undoubtedly served as the starting block for teams regarding the new kickoff and how they will attack it this weekend. Rest assured that this will be a major focus for NFL coaches throughout the exhibition season.