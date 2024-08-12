The first week of 2024 NFL preseason football is in the books. While it's hard to draw grand, sweeping conclusions from a single round of exhibition action, we can at least identify some key players and topics who saw their stock rise (or fall) as a result of their ramp-up for fall.

With that in mind, here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason:

The rookie already showcased his trademark gunslinging in training camp, but to see him in action, in pads, was another encouraging sign for Chicago Bears fans. The young man simply has an "it" factor as an off-script creator, as evidenced in a quick but flashy debut against the Buffalo Bills.

Loser: Veteran backup QBs

Vying for relevance in Atlanta, Taylor Heinicke struggled to find a rhythm in relief of rookie Michael Penix Jr. with the Falcons. And Easton Stick was just as erratic filling in for an injured Justin Herbert with the Chargers. Mike White in Miami and Josh Johnson in Baltimore were also underwhelming in limited action. It's not out of the question someone will be dialing Ryan Tannehill's phone down the road.

Winner: Basically every first-round rookie QB

Caleb Williams was the most impressive passing the eye test, but man, the gap isn't big between he and his fellow Day 1 picks in terms of Week 1 preseason sizzle. Bo Nix showed the pro-level command Sean Payton has been talking up for months, Jayden Daniels effortlessly utilized his legs to score early, and J.J. McCarthy had beautiful downfield touch to match Sam Darnold's production in Minnesota.

Was he "bad" in his live-action Pittsburgh Steelers debut? Not necessarily. But after an offseason trailing Russell Wilson, desperate to shed his reputation as a turnover-prone starter from Chicago, two fumbled snaps isn't going to vault him ahead in the quarterback competition. The one thing he needs is to protect the ball, which he did not cleanly do.

Winner: AFC speedsters

Tank Dell shot out of a cannon to score early on the receiving end of a C.J. Stroud dart for the Houston Texans. And rookie Jaylen Weight was explosive as the latest toy to join the Miami Dolphins' backfield. Even Joe Milton looked like a weapon under center for the New England Patriots, showing off his scrambling wheels while also firing a touchdown in relief of Drake Maye.

Loser: Rebuilding offenses

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are both hoping for brighter futures thanks to young quarterbacks and first-time head coaches with new coordinators. Neither was very inspiring in live action to open the preseason. Starters weren't fully suited up, but offensive line stability appears to remain an issue for both squads. The Chargers deserve honorable mention for their slow start under Jim Harbaugh.

Winner: Eagles' top rookies

With most key starters resting, Will Shipley was a preseason workhorse as a dual-threat candidate to back up Saquon Barkley in the real games, while Quinyon Mitchell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. both made impact plays under new coordinator Vic Fangio. The only big name from Philadelphia's 2024 draft class to not shine against the Baltimore Ravens was Cooper DeJean, who's still recovering from injury.

You can't control injuries, but "Hollywood" going down one catch into his preseason debut with K.C. doesn't bode well for his trial run with the Chiefs, considering he also missed extensive time in Arizona. Suddenly rookie Xavier Worthy is under much more pressure to make an early impact downfield.

Winner: Seahawks defense

New coach Mike Macdonald could have Seattle back in the playoff picture if he gets this unit even close to Ravens-level versatility and physicality. He's off to a good start, with the Seahawks blanking L.A. and showing off rookie Byron Murphy II in the process.