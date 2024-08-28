Several NFL teams have active quarterback competitions unfolding ahead of the 2024 regular season. And perhaps nothing influences the outcome of said battles quite like the preseason, with signal-callers splitting live reps to make their case for top jobs. Now that two weeks of exhibition games are in the books, where do the legitimate competitions stand? Which quarterbacks are the favorites to claim No. 1 duties?

Here's our latest read on the four open competitions:

Competition: Bo Nix vs. Jarrett Stidham vs. Zach Wilson

USATSI

Stidham knows the system, Wilson has the most notable draft pedigree, and yet Nix has been a clear favorite to open his NFL career as coach Sean Payton's offensive figurehead. Hailed internally as more NFL-ready than most rookies since his arrival as the No. 12 overall pick, the Oregon product has exceeded even Payton's hype in live preseason action, pairing quick-twitch mobility with fast, sharp decision-making. Maybe he should've garnered more looks from other clubs as a top-10 draft target? We'll find out soon, as Nix's efficient exhibition showing all but ensures he'll stay under center for Week 1.

Winner: Bo Nix

Competition: Aidan O'Connell vs. Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

Coach Antonio Pierce had been upfront for weeks about the (underwhelming?) closeness of this competition before (begrudgingly?) announcing a decision after the team's second preseason game. O'Connell is the more methodical of the two -- a more traditional big-bodied pocket passer -- while Minshew offers more juice as a big-play hunter. In truth, we expected the former to get the nod, if only because Minshew's clear edge in NFL experience hadn't definitively separated him from the incumbent this summer. It's clear, however, that Las Vegas values short-term pizzaz to open 2024, even if it's inevitable Pierce will prefer a quarterback who can better protect the ball.

Winner: Gardner Minshew

Competition: Sam Darnold vs. J.J. McCarthy

Getty Images

Ah, what could have been. McCarthy showed enough pro-level touch on downfield shots in his preseason debut to warrant further QB1 consideration, but his season-ending knee injury effectively sealed this competition. Darnold was always the favorite to open the year under center; the difference now is Minnesota needs him to hold down the fort for all of 2024. Fortunately, despite his streaky NFL track record, the former New York Jets prospect appears comfortable and confident in Kevin O'Connell's system, and teammates haven't been shy about endorsing his seamless integration as "the guy."

Winner: Sam Darnold

Competition: Jacoby Brissett vs. Drake Maye

USATSI

New coach Jerod Mayo has gone back and forth regarding Maye, the No. 3 overall pick this year. As soon as the athletic North Carolina product arrived, Mayo declared that he would define the current regime's legacy. Then Brissett's savvy NFL experience was apparent as he consumed first-team reps ... until Maye's natural gifts once again reclaimed the spotlight in the preseason. Even if he's still growing as a passer, Maye's play-extending movement skills figure to keep demanding the staff's attention. The safe bet is he'll be inserted after Brissett's placeholder gig runs into September.

Front-runner: Jacoby Brissett

Competition: Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields

USATSI

Wilson went from "pole position" to official starter. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement with about a week left before the regular season kicks off and called it a "difficult decision." The veteran was the front runner, ahead of Fields, in part due to his experience. The nine-time Pro Bowler was ahead of Fields this offseason and even with Fields getting more time with the ones due to Wilson's calf injury at the beginning of training camp, he didn't do enough during that time to prove to be ahead.

Neither quarterback "wowed" in the preseason, but Wilson had a shining moment in the second game that showed he may be able to put those struggles from the past behind him. Wilson and Fields are both entering their first year in Pittsburgh, with QB1 coming from the Broncos and the Fields coming from the Bears.

Winner: Russell Wilson