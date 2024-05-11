The 2024 NFL offseason continues on with rookie minicamp as the newest members of the NFL family are getting situated with their new teams, and taking the practice field.

Many rookie minicamps began on Friday, May 10. We have J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. throwing footballs for the first time with their new clubs, Rome Odunze catching passes from Caleb Williams and JC Latham pushing a 380-pound sled.

Games aren't being won and lost in the month of May, but the players that will win games for their franchises in the future are being crafted. Here are a few notable tidbits from around the league during Saturday's practice sessions. To see some of the best highlights from Day 1 of rookie minicamp, click here.

Drake Maye 'has a lot to work on'

The New England Patriots hope they have found their quarterback of the future in North Carolina's Drake Maye, but the transition for quarterbacks at the next level is a tricky one. When first-year head coach Jerod Mayo was asked for his first impressions of the No. 3 overall pick at rookie minicamp, he said the 21-year-old is a work in progress.

"He has a lot to work on. A lot to work on," Mayo said, via ESPN. "But I have no doubt that he will put the time in. He was here all night trying to get on the same page as everyone else."

This quote shouldn't raise up any red flags for Pats fans. Every new quarterback has a lot to work on. Maye's new teammate, fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, took notice of Maye's arm talent and leadership qualities.

"The guy can sling it, man," Polk said. "He's very confident. He's a leader, very vocal; he's setting the tone in practice, trying to get guys moving around and operating at a high level."

Terrion Arnold gets his first INT

The Detroit Lions found a new cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Terrion Arnold out of Alabama at No. 24 overall. Some viewed him as the top cornerback in this class, and he's expected to make an immediate impact in Detroit.

On Saturday, Arnold continued to make his presence felt and hauls in his first interception with the Lions.

Caleb Williams building chemistry with wideouts

This year's first overall pick continued his Bears rookie minicamp Saturday, and the signal-caller is getting in plenty of work alongside the other new Bears. Here he is below working on some deeper throws down the sideline.

Johnny Newton to have another surgery

Former Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton fell to No. 36 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft potentially due to foot surgery. Now he needs another foot procedure. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Newton has an injury to his other foot, and will have a procedure done next week, via NBC4Sports.

Apparently, it's the same injury to the other foot, a Jones fracture. Newton was seen with a boot on his left foot Friday.

"Not giving any timelines for that," Quinn said.

Rome Odunze out with hamstring tightness

After working out Friday, Odunze will not practice on Saturday for the Chicago Bears, as he's dealing with hamstring tightness, per NBC Sports Chicago. It's unclear when Odunze suffered this injury, but the decision to hold him out was reportedly a precautionary move.