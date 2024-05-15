The 2024 NFL schedule includes a Super Bowl rematch between Kansas City and San Francisco and it looks like we now know when that game is going to be played.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers will be hosting the Chiefs on Oct. 20 (Week 7) in a game that will be kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Chiefs were involved in a Super Bowl rematch last season against the Eagles and although the NFL decided to put that game in primetime, the league went a different route for this year's rematch. Not only will the Chiefs-49ers matchup be the national game of a Fox doubleheader, but Tom Brady will almost certainly be on the call as part of the network's No. 1 announcing team with Kevin Burkhardt

Brady has ties to both teams. On the Chiefs' end, he's one of only two quarterbacks ever to beat Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game (Joe Burrow is the other). As for the 49ers, they actually called Brady and asked him to be their quarterback during the 2023 offseason, but he didn't want to come out of retirement. Brady is a bay area native, so the game will be a homecoming of sorts for him.

As for the game itself, the 49ers will be looking for revenge in a matchup that will be played roughly eight months after they lost to the Chiefs, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City's win marked just the second time in NFL history that a Super Bowl had gone to overtime.

If the 49ers are going to beat the Chiefs, they're going to have to do something they've never done: Beat Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback, and reigning Super Bowl MVP, has a career record of 4-0 against the 49ers. In those four wins, Mahomes has averaged 339 yards passing per game while throwing 10 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. Those numbers are a big reason why the Chiefs have won three of the four games by double digits.

The game will mark just the 10th time in NFL history that we'll be getting a regular-season rematch from the prior season's Super Bowl. On the nine previous occasions, the team that won the Super Bowl has gone 6-3 in the rematch. One of those three losses came last season when the Eagles beat the Chiefs after losing to them in Super Bowl LVII.

The date and time of the Chiefs-49ers game is one of many leaks that has already come out. Although the 2024 schedule won't be released until 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, games will be leaking out between now and then, and if you want to check out the full list of leaked games, you can see that here.