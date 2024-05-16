For NFL social media managers, the schedule release day is like the Super Bowl. During the offseason, teams work to come up with the most creative videos and ways to reveal the dates and times their franchise will face each opponent. Everything is an event when it comes to the NFL. and the schedule release is no exception.

Some teams take a more simple approach, others use humor, but all put it the work to make their video reveal more interesting than just a list.

With 32 teams, there are a lot of good videos to choose from, so we broke down the best, listing the top 10 from Wednesday night.

The Chargers crush it every year, and definitely had one of the more in-depth videos this offseason. Their reveal is based on the Sims game and was loaded with Easter eggs. From the Taylor Swift appearance, to a reference of "ChiefsAHolic" on trial, the references were savage.

They put Jim and John Harbaugh having a pillow fight for their game against the Ravens, referenced the Falcons' 28-3 blown Super Bowl lead and had a Patriots retirement home with all their former legends. The Raiders fans were depicted as clowns and Sean Payton was returning players and Kirk Cousins was shirtless at a club and the music halted when Michael Penix Jr. walked in.

The Titans could have easily taken the top spot, and rather than put them at No. 2, it should be 1A and 1B between them and the Chargers. Last season, their video was asking people on the streets of Nashville to name NFL teams based on their logos and the results were hilarious. They took a similar approach this season, bringing back someone from last year's video and having her ask people to describe the NFL teams the Titans are set to face.

3. New England Patriots

"Good Will Hunting" is a fan favorite in Boston, so it only made sense to make a schedule release video in the theme of the movie. It stared Julian Edelman as "Jules Hunting" as he miraculously decodes the schedule and impresses those in the facility, including Patriots legend Ernie Adams and longtime researcher for the team. Rob Gronkowski played the role of Ben Affleck, encouraging his friend "Jules Hunting" to stop watching Patriots games at home and work for the team.

They made exceptional references, including "Pink Stripes," which is a shorthand Adams used that went viral in a Patriots documentary, when fans attempted to decode what it meant. Former head coach Bill Belichick was even mentioned.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for his impressive memory when it comes to the NFL. Los Angeles used his special skill to reveal its schedule, giving him trivia on each team. To no surprise, he completely crushed it.

5. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons used the video game "NFL Street" to release their schedule, and nailed it. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts juked, stiff-armed and ran over opponents as the order was revealed. Solid references and shade to the teams were sprinkled throughout the video, including a Cowboys fan yelling "Go Lakers," not-so-subtly calling them bandwagon fans.

And, of course, they had an animated Cousins wearing a chain and surrounded by fire. The post had nostalgia, great animations and funny digs at their opponents, which is a recipe for a solid reveal video.

Eagles fans are known to be a little wild and intense, so the team played that up and used their fanbase to help them reveal the order of opponents. In the style of a psychological test, fans were asked "what they see" when looking at logos of other teams. One fan said the Cowboys, who are one of the Eagles' biggest rivals, made them "nauseous." Santa, who Eagles fans often get heat for throwing snowballs at once, even made an appearance.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Using a viral trend does not always work, but the Cowboys executed it well. They used the FaceTime prank and recorded the reactions of some of their fans, including some famous ones.

Fans of other NFL teams were told the league wanted them in a documentary and they would be reached via FaceTime, but when these fans answered, they got one of two groups. Group one included Post Malone, TimTheTatman, Rowdy and two Cowboys cheerleaders, and group two had Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, Michael Irvin, Rowdy and two Cowboys cheerleaders. When the person answers the FaceTime, those on the Cowboys' side stay silent and don't move.

The dad jokes were next level for the Steelers video. Pittsburgh players give their best attempt to make James Harrison laugh with their very corny jokes, that all line up with another NFL team. It is not an easy task, but Harrison does admit that the final joke is a good one.

Question: "What part of the body always loses?"

Answer: "Da-feet"

Josh Allen living in the Bills' pit feels like a sitcom episode and it read as one in their schedule release video. In his "home," he has an accuracy tire and a golf club, what else could you need? He is seen cleaning up his stuff while he lists off the opposing teams.

The Dolphins took a simple approach. Equipped with some of the fastest players in the league on their team, they decided to play off that speed and do a very quick reveal. I liked that they used something relevant to their current group of players to release the schedule.