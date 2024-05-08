If you've been waiting patiently for the NFL schedule to be released, you're not going to have to wait much longer and that's because it appears that the release date is now set. According to the Sports Business Journal, NFL teams have been informed in a memo that the 2024 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15, which makes it the latest schedule release since at least 1990.

If you want full coverage of the schedule release, here's everything you need to know:

Date: Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

The 2024 release will mark the fifth straight year that the schedule has come out in May, so you can probably just plan on that happening for the rest of time. Before 2020, the NFL schedule was generally released in April, but the date got moved to May during the pandemic. The NFL liked the May release date so much that the league has decided to stick with it.

The later release date means the league doesn't have to finalize the schedule until after the draft, which allows the NFL to potentially put some of the league's newest stars in prime time. For instance, the Bears likely became a much more attractive team for the schedule-makers now that they have Caleb Williams.

It's not clear why the NFL pushed the schedule release so far back this year and the league didn't offer any explanation in the memo that it sent to teams.

Although we wont' know the exact schedule until May 15, we do already know several things about this year's slate of games and you can check those out below:

The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league and this year is no exception.