The sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams will try to carry their strong finish to the regular season into the 2024 NFL playoffs when they visit the third-seeded Detroit Lions on Sunday for an NFC matchup during Super Wild Card Weekend. Los Angeles (10-7) went 5-12 in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl the previous year. L.A. lost six of its first nine games this season, but won seven of its final eight contests, including the last four. Detroit (12-5) went 6-2 at home this season, with both losses being one-score decisions.

Kickoff at Ford Field is set for 8 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before you make any Rams vs. Lions picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, giving his mastery of picks involving the Lions.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Most importantly, White has a read on the pulse of the Lions. He is 60-42-2 (+1300) on his last 104 against-the-spread picks in games involving Detroit. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Lions vs. Rams from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Rams spread: Detroit -3

Lions vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Lions vs. Rams money line: Detroit -165, Los Angeles +139

DET: Lions are 2-7 against the spread in their last nine postseason contests



LAR: Rams are 6-3 ATS in their last nine playoff games as road underdogs



Lions vs. Rams: See picks at SportsLine

Lions vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

After winning eight of its final 10 games in 2022, Detroit picked up where it left off, racing out to an 8-2 start this season en route to its first division title since 1993. The club possesses one of the best offensive units in the NFL as it ranked fifth or better in most categories. The Lions were second in passing (258.9 yards), third in total offense (394.8) and fifth in both rushing (135.9) and scoring (27.1 points). One of the reasons for the success was the play of former Ram Jared Goff, who helped the team get to the Super Bowl in 2018 before being traded to Detroit in March 2021 for Matthew Stafford.

The 29-year-old Goff was second in the NFL with 4,575 passing yards and fourth with 30 touchdown tosses, making him the 10th player in league history to throw for at least 30 TDs for multiple teams. He has performed especially well for the Lions at home over the last two seasons, making 42 scoring passes and only nine interceptions. Detroit had six players with more than 300 receiving yards - including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who finished tied for second in the NFL with 119 receptions, third with 1,515 receiving yards and tied for fourth with 10 touchdown catches. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta also hauled in 10 TD passes but is questionable for Sunday after suffering a knee injury in the season finale, a 30-20 victory against Minnesota. See which team to back here.

Why the Rams can cover

The bye week apparently did wonders for Los Angeles as it scored at least 21 points in each of its final seven games. Its only defeat following the break came in overtime at Baltimore in a contest in which it led with less than two minutes remaining and lost on a punt return in the extra session. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired from Detroit in March 2021, led the Rams to the Super Bowl championship in his first year with the Rams and appeared in only nine games due to injuries in 2022 but has bounced back this season.

The 35-year-old Stafford threw for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, making an NFL-high 15 TD passes from Weeks 12-17 before sitting out Los Angeles' 21-20 win at San Francisco in the season finale. Stafford, who will be playing his first game at Ford Field as a visitor on Sunday, has more wins, passing yards and touchdown tosses at the venue than every other Lions quarterback combined. Rookie wideout Puka Nacua was fourth in the NFL with 1,486 receiving yards this campaign while second-year running back Kyren Williams finished third with 1,144 rushing yards and tied for seventh with 12 TD runs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lions vs. Rams picks

White has analyzed Lions vs. Rams and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Lions during Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Lions spread hits hard, all from the expert who is 60-42 on picks involving Detroit, and find out.