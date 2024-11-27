Thanksgiving will treat us to a tripleheader of NFL matchups, including a pair of divisional showdowns and a cross-conference clash with major playoff implications. Before you stuff the turkey, set the table and settle in for a full day of feasting and football, here are some bold predictions for Thursday's slate:

Bears at Lions

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS

Caleb Williams stuns Motown, takes Lions to overtime

Bears fans desperate for big-picture change might be circling this matchup as a potential last stand for coach Matt Eberflus, considering Chicago would have extra time before Week 14 to install an interim. But Williams, Chicago's rookie quarterback, could just as easily nix any such scenario. Fresh off a surprisingly poised outing against Brian Flores' Minnesota Vikings defense, the No. 1 overall pick will be up against a bottom-10 pass defense in Detroit, where the vaunted Lions suffered a turnover-laden Thanksgiving Day defeat in 2023. Throw in injuries to starting cover men Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis, and Williams could be ripe for another strong day through the air, even if the Bears' late-game woes don't guarantee him the ultimate victory.

Giants at Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox

Tommy DeVito leads an upset special in Arlington

Inserted as the indefinite replacement of the since-released Daniel Jones, DeVito hardly provided any spark in his flat debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even briefly exiting due to injury. The Cowboys might be puffing their chests a little too much after a wacky upset of the Washington Commanders. Even Jerry Jones is on the airwaves touting a potential extension for Mike McCarthy. Dallas still boasts one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, which bodes well for Tyrone Tracy Jr. Add in Malik Nabers, who's had at least six catches in four straight, and DeVito has a chance to break out that signature Italian celebration for the holiday crowd, dropping the 'Boys to 4-8 on their own turf.

Dolphins at Packers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: NBC

Green Bay stops Miami from scoring a single offensive TD

The Dolphins aren't just embracing their opportunity to put to rest the narrative they can't win in cold weather against real contenders; they're full-on attacking it, with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill among those aiming to "kill" the notion in Green Bay. Unfortunately for them, the Packers could be primed to put them back in their place. Owning the 10th-ranked pass and scoring defense, with the ball-hawking Xavier McKinney a threat to snag any wayward throws, the Packers also have the benefit of a bruising and balanced offense grounded by Josh Jacobs. In other words, they're built for winter football, destined to control the clock and make Mike McDaniel's squad settle for field goals.