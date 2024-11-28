Struggling NFC East rivals will square off when the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in a 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day matchup in Arlington, Texas. Dallas snapped a five-game losing streak with a 34-26 win at Washington in Week 12, while New York dropped its sixth straight with a 30-7 loss to Tampa Bay. The Giants (2-9), who are 2-3 on the road this season, are 1-7 against NFC foes. The Cowboys (4-7), who are seeking their first home win after five losses, are 2-5 against conference opponents. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite in the Cowboys vs. Giants odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Cowboys bets or picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Dallas.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also an amazing 27-10 (+1580) on his last 37 NFL picks on the Cowboys. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Giants vs. Cowboys and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Giants:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: Dallas -3.5

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 37.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -190 , New York +157

NYG: Giants are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

DAL: Cowboys are just 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Cowboys can cover

With quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) out for the year, Dallas has turned to veteran Cooper Rush. He helped power the Cowboys to last Sunday's win at Washington, completing 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He is in his seventh season with the team. In 30 career games, he has completed 234 of 385 passes (60.8%) for 2,432 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 81.9. Rush has been limited in practice with a knee injury.

Leading the Dallas rushing attack is running back Rico Dowdle. In 10 games this season, he has carried 112 times for 488 yards (4.4 average), including a long of 19 yards, and 25 first-down conversions. In last Sunday's win at Washington, he carried 19 times for 86 yards, and caught three passes for 12 yards.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has taken over as New York's starting quarterback, but could sit out Thursday's game with a forearm injury. In last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he completed 21 of 31 passes (67.7%) for 189 yards and a rating of 83.9. In 10 career games, he has completed 135 of 209 passes (64.6%) for 1,290 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions for an 88.4 rating.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is having a solid season. In 11 games, he has carried 116 times for 587 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns. He has five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45, with 28 first-down conversions. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three games, including a 20-carry, 145-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 26-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

Hartstein has analyzed Giants vs. Cowboys from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Giants vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?