The Detroit Lions (10-1) and the Chicago Bears (4-7) will square off in an NFC North showdown on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2024. These teams are heading in opposite directions. The Lions have won nine consecutive games. Last Sunday, Detroit outlasted the Indianapolis Colts, 24-6. Meanwhile, the Bears are in a tailspin and have lost five straight games. The latest one came against the Minnesota Vikings, 30-27, in overtime. Lions running back David Montgomery (shoulder) did not practice on Monday.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Detroit is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Lions are -532 money-line favorites (risk $532 to win $100), while the Bears are +394 underdogs (risk $100 to win $394). Before locking in any Bears vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving the NFL.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 98-63 (+2324) on his last 161 NFL picks. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Bears vs. Lions and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Lions spread: Detroit -10.5

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 48.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Detroit -532, Chicago +394

CHI: Bears are 5-4-2 against the spread this season

DET: Lions are 9-2 against the spread this season

Bears vs. Lions streaming: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit's offense is able to attack from all over the field. The Lions are second in the league in total offense (394.3), sixth in passing offense (243.5), and fourth in rushing offense (150.8). Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has outstanding speed and explosiveness that makes him dangerous. He ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (886) and rushing touchdowns (10). Gibbs also has 26 catches for 265 yards.

Gibbs has rushed for at least 70 rushing yards in four of his last six games. In his last outing, the Alabama product had 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team in receiving yards (747) and receiving touchdowns (9). Tight end Sam LaPorta (28-385-3) and receiver Jameson Williams (29-602-4) can both step up and help quarterback Jared Goff.

Why the Bears can cover

Running back D'Andre Swift is an agile weapon in the backfield as both a ball-carrier and receiver. Swift has 665 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He has surpassed 50 rushing yards in seven of his last eight games. On Nov. 17 against the Packers, Swift had 71 rushing yards and a score.

Receiver DJ Moore has blazing speed and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands. The 27-year-old leads the team in receiving yards (566) with four touchdowns. In his last outing, Moore had seven catches for a season-high 106 yards and one touchdown. This was his second game with 100-plus receiving yards of the season.

How to make Bears vs. Lions picks

Hartstein has analyzed Bears vs. Lions from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bears vs. Lions spread to back, all from the expert who is 98-63 on NFL picks, and find out.