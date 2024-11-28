The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will host the Miami Dolphins (5-6) in a primetime battle as part of the three-game 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule. The Packers have won three straight, including a dominant 38-10 victory over the 49ers in Week 12. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are on a three-game win streak. Miami dominated the New England Patriots, 34-15, last week. The latest Dolphins vs. Packers weather forecast is calling for cloudy skies with temperatures in the 20s.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Packers odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Packers vs. Dolphins spread: Green Bay -3.5

Packers vs. Dolphins over/under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. Dolphins money line: Green Bay -185, Miami +153

MIA: Dolphins are 5-6 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 5-6 against the spread this season

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay ranks fifth in total offense (382.5) and third in rushing offense (151.6). Running back Josh Jacobs is the workhorse in the backfield and rarely goes down at first contact. He ranks third in the NFL in carries (202) and rushing yards (944) with seven rushing scores. The Alabama product has gone over 70 rushing yards in five straight games. In his last outing, Jacobs had 106 rushing yards and three scores.

Quarterback Jordan Love has thrown for 2,244 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns this season. He has five games with at least 220 passing yards and two passing scores.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled in cold weather games in his career, but has been stellar since returning from injury. Tagovailoa plays with command and easily gets the ball into his playmakers' hands. Since coming back in Week 8, he has thrown for 200-plus yards with a passing score in five straight games. In his last outing, the 26-year-old threw for 317 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers in the NFL. Hill has game-breaking speed and can score anytime he touches the ball. He has compiled 49 catches for 571 yards and three scores in 2024. The eight-time Pro Bowler has scored a touchdown in his last two games.

