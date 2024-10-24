The 2024 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Even though teams still have time to make moves, the league has been very aggressive in getting players prior to the deadline. The earlier the teams get these players, the more games those players will play.

The wide receiver market has been booming. DeAndre Hopkins was the latest to get traded, following the deals of Amari Cooper and Davante Adams a week prior. More trades certainly will be on the way in the coming days.

Below we will break down every trade that took place before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on November 5.

Chiefs get a WR

Chiefs acquire : Deandre Hopkins

: Deandre Hopkins Titans acquire: 2025 conditional 2025 fifth-round pick (can become a fourth-round pick)

Kansas City was in desperate need of adding a wide receiver in the aftermath of losing both Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice for the year. Hopkins comes in and gives Patrick Mahomes a No. 1 wide receiver with Rice out and Brown returning at some point this year.

The deal makes sense from a Tennessee standpoint as they are 1-5 on the season at the time of the trade and Hopkins was in the final year of his deal. With the 32-year-old not on the team's timeline for its current rebuild, it was a logical move to gain some assets for him before he left in free agency.

Grades: Chiefs, B+; Titans, C+

Titans, Seahawks swap linebackers

Titans acquire: Jerome Baker, fourth-round pick

Jerome Baker, fourth-round pick Seahawks acquire: Ernest Jones IV

The Titans and Seahawks have been active this deadline, as evidenced by the multiple trades they made. Seattle paid a steep price for Jones, as the Seahawks are hoping he'll provide more production than Baker did.

The Jones trade yielded Tennessee another future mid-round pick in addition to getting a productive linebacker in Baker, who like Jones is also still in his prime.

Grades: Seahawks, A-; Titans, B

Jets reunite Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers

Jets acquire: Davante Adams

Davante Adams Raiders acquire: 2025 conditional third-round pick (can become a second-round pick based on performance)

The return to his hometown didn't work out the way Adams had hoped, and so the former All-Pro wide receiver is reunited with Rodgers in New York. The Jets are desperate to win, as Adams is part of their "all-in" strategy.

The Raiders are in a rebuilding stage, and don't have a long-term solution at quarterback. This was best for the Raiders and Adams.

Grades: Jets, B-; Raiders, A-

Bills get a No. 1 WR

Bills acquire: Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick

Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick Browns acquire: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

The Bills offense was proficient without Cooper, but it was clear Josh Allen needed a No. 1 wide receiver in order to reach the Super Bowl. Cooper will be more of a threat with Buffalo as their top option on the outside, as the Bills are hoping he'll make the same midseason impact as he did with the Cowboys in 2018.

The Browns appear to be a lost cause in 2024, especially since Cooper reworked his contract and will be a free agent after this year. Better to get something for Cooper than nothing.

Grades: Bills, A-; Browns, B

Seahawks add a DT

The first teal of the trade deadline season was minor, but a hint the Jaguars were sellers. Robertson-Harris was in his third season with the Jaguars, and actually signed a three-year, $30 million extension last year after recording a career-high 3.5 sacks from the interior in 2023.

Robinson-Harris adds needed depth at defensive tackle for Seattle, and can move to the outside of the line. The Jaguars shedded salary.

Grades: Seahawks, B-: Jaguars, C+