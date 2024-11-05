2024 NFL trade deadline live updates: All the latest rumors, buzz and news in final hours to make deals

Trade deadline tracker: Keep track of all the moves made here:
2024 NFL trade deadline tracker: Deals made, latest updates, players who could be dealt ahead of Nov. 5
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is just hours away as it falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official cutoff for any deals until the 2025 offseason. A number of big names have already changed teams, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper.
More clubs are expected to be proactive in last-minute negotiations as rebuilding franchises look to sell assets and contenders look to stock up for the home stretch.
The Commanders have gauged interest in a possible trade involving CB and 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Forbes has just one interception this year in five starts.
The Ravens, Bengals and Cardinals are among the teams that could be in on a possible trade involving Forbes, who twice led the nation in both picks and picks returned for scores at Mississippi State.
CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Arizona Cardinals are trading for Denver Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning. NFL Media reports it's a sixth-round pick going back to Denver.
Browning was reportedly the subject of trade talks recently. Not a surprise with him now being a reserve player on the final year of his rookie deal.
A few teams who've already expressed interest in acquiring New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to The Athletic: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Ojulari has been a standout for Big Blue lately, but the Giants also have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux off the edge.
Need offensive line depth? The Chicago Bears have made guard Nate Davis available via trade, according to ESPN, just one year after signing the ex-Tennessee Titans starter to a three-year, $30 million deal.
The Saints could be looking to sell assets after changing coaches midseason, and Lattimore has already drawn some interest from the reigning Super Bowl champions, ESPN reported Sunday. Kansas City has already made two other in-season deals this year, acquiring DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche.
With New Orleans firing head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, it's possible the Saints could be more open to dealing veterans ahead of the deadline. Think longtime pass rusher Cameron Jordan, who publicly hinted at displeasure with the team's performance this year, or former Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.