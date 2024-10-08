The 2024 NFL trade deadline isn't far off, hence the increasingly notable rumblings around disgruntled big names like Davante Adams. And the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver isn't the only veteran who could be moved ahead of the 4 p.m. ET cutoff on Nov. 5, the Tuesday after Week 9.

With that in mind, here's one trade that each of the NFL's 32 teams could make this season:

Acquire OLB Haason Reddick from the New York Jets

Reddick may not ever suit up for Gang Green due to a contract dispute. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, meanwhile, oversaw his All-Pro peak while running the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.

Acquire LB Devin White from the Philadelphia Eagles

The Falcons could use depth in the middle with Troy Andersen hurt and Kaden Elliss better suited rushing the passer. And the boom-or-bust White has been the odd man out in Philly's linebacker corps.

Acquire CB Avonte Maddox from the Philadelphia Eagles

Starting corner Marlon Humphrey is banged up, and so is slot regular Arthur Maulet. The Eagles would probably like to see rookie Cooper DeJean in a bigger role, making Maddox expendable.

Acquire WR Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns

Maybe the Browns would eat some of Cooper's remaining contract to appease the seemingly disinterested pass catcher. Josh Allen would surely sign off if it meant getting a bona fide No. 1 out wide.

Trade WR Jonathan Mingo to the Washington Commanders

Former Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer drafted Mingo in 2023. A year later, he might be able to reunite with the big target for a later-round pick, giving Jayden Daniels added depth out wide.

Acquire OT Braden Smith from the Indianapolis Colts

Caleb Williams is making strides, but it'd help if his offensive front was sturdier. Smith has been a solid starter for Indy for a while, but his contract makes him expendable for a rebuilding club.

Acquire CB Jonathan Jones from the New England Patriots

The Bengals' defense hasn't exactly done its part to help a thriving Joe Burrow, and the secondary is especially banged up. Jones, at 31, would offer plenty of experience as a plug-and-play cover man.

Acquire OT Andre Dillard from the Green Bay Packers

The Browns aren't really in a position to be buying this year, but if they're going to add anywhere, it'd better be up front, where Deshaun Watson has been bombarded with pressure all fall.

Acquire RB Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers

Jerry Jones didn't want to pay for Derrick Henry, so he might require Carolina to eat some of Sanders' deal. But the former Eagles standout would at least give Dak Prescott more proven run support.

Acquire TE Austin Hooper from the New England Patriots

Sean Payton has prioritized tight end before, but none of his current options have emerged as steady targets for rookie Bo Nix. Hooper has at least been a higher-volume pass catcher in the past.

Acquire DE Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns

If Cleveland wisely auctions off some of its more expensive vets, Smith could be a seamless partner for Aidan Hutchinson off the edge in Detroit. He's already repped two other NFC North squads before.

Acquire LB Anthony Walker Jr. from the Miami Dolphins

Corner help might be nice considering Jaire Alexander's shaky availability, but the former Browns starter Walker could help boost the middle, where the Packers have been hit or miss as a run defense.

Acquire CB Emmanuel Forbes from the Washington Commanders

One year after arriving as a first-round pick, the slender Forbes isn't seeing much time in Dan Quinn's defense. He'd give Houston an enticing prospect, however, with starter Jeff Okudah sidelined.

Trade TE Mo Alie-Cox to the Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni worked with Alie-Cox in Indy. With Dallas Goedert regularly nursing bruises and Philly's wide receiver depth chart tested early this year, his blocking/experience could be solid value.

Acquire LB Brian Asamoah from the Minnesota Vikings

Brian Flores' defense is on a tear in Minnesota, but Asamoah has slipped on the linebacker depth chart. His low-risk, high-reward athleticism and versatility could be a nice gamble for the Jaguars.

Acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans

The Chiefs reportedly tried to land Hopkins before he signed with Tennessee, and now they're in dire need of veteran help for Patrick Mahomes, with Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown significantly banged up.

Trade RB Alexander Mattison to the Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor's medical resume is cause for concern, and with Anthony Richardson also in and out, Shane Steichen probably can't have too much rushing depth. The Raiders also have Zamir White.

Acquire CB Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams

Jim Harbaugh's dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball, but with multiple corners hurt, a veteran could be welcome. White, a former Bills star, was recently a healthy scratch with his new team.

Acquire OG Cody Whitehair from the Las Vegas Raiders

The Rams already have a ton invested into the front, throwing money at both Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson this offseason. Still, Matthew Stafford and the ground game could use reinforcements.

Acquire QB Trey Lance from the Dallas Cowboys

Tua Tagovailoa may return, but it feels irresponsible to trust he'll stay upright and/or safe. Coach Mike McDaniel was with the San Francisco 49ers when the dynamic but unpolished Lance was drafted high.

Acquire RB Dameon Pierce from the Houston Texans

Aaron Jones has been an electric upgrade in the Vikings' backfield, but he's nursing a hip injury and has missed extensive time before. Pierce would offer bigger-body depth alongside Ty Chandler.

Trade WR Kendrick Bourne to the New Orleans Saints

Basically any wideout except rookie Ja'Lynn Polk is probably on the table in New England. Bourne's reliability as an over-the-middle safety valve could appeal to Derek Carr and Co.

Acquire OG Daniel Brunskill from the Tennessee Titans

If they don't spend everything on a splashy new wideout, they'd be best-served bolstering Carr's front. Brunskill has quietly been a full-timer on the interior before, including for the 49ers.

Acquire OT Joe Noteboom from the Los Angeles Rams

Daniel Jones' front has been surprisingly sturdy for most of 2024 so far. But can you ever have enough insurance up front, especially considering how Jones' protection has folded due to injury in the past?

Acquire WR Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders

This could be extremely, foolishly short-sighted, because Aaron Rodgers needs more than a splashy wideout. But their chemistry is undeniable.

Acquire OLB Von Miller from the Buffalo Bills

The Eagles probably shouldn't be in the business of adding aging defenders. But they badly need a pass rush, and Miller, though suspended until Week 8, was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio in Denver.

Acquire WR Darius Slayton from the New York Giants

They're reportedly sniffing around Davante Adams after missing on Brandon Aiyuk. Slayton would be a much milder but likely cheaper alternative, offering solid, if unspectacular, production.

Acquire S Jordan Fuller from the Carolina Panthers

Banged up on the back end, giving up too many big plays, San Francisco rented safety help in 2023 and could do so again. Fuller is still young, too, offering long-term upside after four years with the Rams.

Acquire OT Walker Little from the Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle needs upside up front, plain and simple. Otherwise Geno Smith might not survive the whole season. Little is the third man in the Jaguars' tackle rotation, three years after entering as a Day 2 pick.

Acquire OLB Azeez Ojulari from the New York Giants

Todd Bowles' defense has fared well considering its injuries on the back end, but another pass-rushing gamble could do them well. Ojulari has taken a back seat in the Giants' remade rotation.

Trade DL Sebastian Joseph-Day to the San Francisco 49ers

The Titans probably don't want to break up their stingy defense, but can they afford to let trade chips sit around? Down Javon Hargrave, the 49ers might be willing to reunite with their 2023 reserve.

Acquire CB Jaycee Horn from the Carolina Panthers

Commanders executive Scott Fitterer drafted Horn early in Carolina. The Panthers like him, but he'll likely command top dollar, despite a checkered medical history. This splash would aid Washington's secondary.