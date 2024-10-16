It's that time of the year when general managers across the NFL begin picking up the phone in earnest to try and wheel and deal to make their clubs better via trade. We are now just weeks away from the 2024 trade deadline, which is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

Already, we've seen a couple of deals come down the wire, including a blockbuster trade that sent star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills also landed themselves a pass catcher, acquiring Amari Cooper in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

So what other deals could be on the horizon? Well, that's what we'll be trying to identify here. Below, we're going to collect the contenders and suggest one trade they should make between now and the deadline to better their chances of solidifying a playoff spot. So who are the contenders? For this exercise, we'll be taking the teams currently in the playoff picture entering Week 7.

AFC: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts

NFC: Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers

With those particulars out of the way, let's play trade matchmaker!

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Diontae Johnson CAR • WR • #5 TAR 55 REC 29 REC YDs 340 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Trade target: Diontae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers

The defending champs have been decimated by injuries at the wide receiver position, with both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown going down for the year. While the Chiefs have first-round pick Xavier Worthy and saw production from JuJu Smith-Schuster before the bye, they need another top pass-catching option for Patrick Mahomes. That's where Johnson comes into play. Even on a poor Carolina offense, Johnson has been productive and could quickly become a top target for Mahomes. If the Panthers don't plan on signing Johnson this offseason as he is set to hit free agency, recouping assets for him now may be the best course of action as they continue their rebuild.

Houston Texans

Trade target: Jonathan Jones, DB, New England Patriots

Houston's secondary is pretty banged up at the moment, particularly with corner Kamari Lassiter dealing with a shoulder injury. If the Texans wanted to better solidify the corner position as they gear up for a playoff run, they could look to the team they just trounced in Week 6 in the Patriots. Starting corner Jonathan Jones is in the final year of his contract and has been a solid player throughout his nine-year career. Through six games this season, he's tallied three pass breakups and a forced fumble to go with 25 tackles.

Baltimore Ravens

Trade target: Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

While some may look for the Ravens to add to their wide receiver room, they could use a boost in the secondary. Baltimore is allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the league (275.7), which isn't exactly a winning formula come playoff time, so the front office should look to bolster that piece of the defense. Budda Baker is in the final year of his deal with the Cardinals, and if Arizona falls out of the NFC West race, it could make sense to move off him. Baker could better help the Ravens cover tight ends after letting Zach Ertz pile up 68 yards in Week 6.

Buffalo Bills

E.J. Speed IND • LB • #45 TAR 55 REC 29 REC YDs 340 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Trade target: E.J. Speed, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo may have already made its big trade of this deadline cycle in acquiring Amari Cooper. While that helps stabilize a lackluster passing attack, the Bills could also use some help on the defensive side of the ball. Speed is in the final year of his contract, and the 29-year-old has been productive this season, posting 60 tackles through six games.

Pittsburgh Steelers

DeAndre Hopkins TEN • WR • #10 TAR 20 REC 14 REC YDs 175 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Trade target: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Steelers have been in the market for a wide receiver for a while now. They were in on trying to acquire Brandon Aiyuk before he ultimately re-signed with San Francisco and were also lurking about in the Davante Adams waters before he was sent to New York. With that need still there to add to its receiver depth chart, one move could be to acquire Hopkins from the Titans. He is in the final year of his contract, and with Tennessee sitting at 1-4, they could be sellers at the deadline.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 17 REC 10 REC YDs 145 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Trade target: Mike Williams, WR, New York Jets

Who doesn't like a reunion? With the Jets acquiring Davante Adams, it would seem as if Mike Williams is the odd man out in New York. In fact, there have already been reports that the team is shopping Williams around the league. The Chargers released Williams over the offseason, but that was largely due to his contract. He has a rapport with Justin Herbert, and Los Angeles still has a need at the position, so this return makes sense all around.

Indianapolis Colts

Trade target: Tre'Davious White, CB, Los Angeles Rams.

Currently, the Colts are clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC entering Week 7 and could very well teeter on whether or not they buy, sell or hold. If they buy, they should look to improve on a secondary that is giving up 234.3 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL). That's where Tre'Davious White becomes an interesting corner to kick the tires on. The Rams are in last place in the NFC West at 1-4 at the moment, and if that doesn't improve before the deadline, White could be expendable, with the 29-year-old only signed through this season.

NFC

Minnesota Vikings

Trade target: Adam Butler, DT, Las Vegas Radiers

The Vikings have already addressed a key need on offense by acquiring Cam Akers in a deal with the Houston Texans. That said, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn't been shy making deals throughout his tenure, so they may not be done. One area they could look to shore up is the defensive line with Raiders tackle Adam Butler. The 30-year-old has a relationship with defensive coordinator Brian Flores back when he was the de facto DC with the Patriots and then signed on with the Dolphins in 2021 when Flores was the head coach.

Atlanta Falcons

Trade target: Josh Uche, EDGE, New England Patriots

The Falcons rank 29th in the NFL this season in pressure rate and are dead last in sack rate. Needless to say, they need some help along the edge. One option could be to go back to the well with the Patriots, who they pulled off a trade earlier this year for Matthew Judon. Fellow pass rusher Josh Uche is playing on a one-year deal and currently has 13 pressures so far this season.

Washington Commanders

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 37 REC 25 REC YDs 259 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Trade target: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Commanders secondary certainly could use a boost via a trade to help make the pass defense a more formidable unit. That said, they could also use a pass catcher to further build around rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. And if the Cincinnati Bengals fall further below .500 between now and the deadline, what bigger swing could GM Adam Peters make than dealing for wideout Tee Higgins? The Bengals didn't pay Higgins this offseason, and is set to be a free agent. If they are out of the playoff race and don't plan on re-signing Higgins, it'd make sense to get a blue-chip asset in return for him while they still can.

San Francisco 49ers

Trade target: D.J. Jones, DT, Denver Broncos

Jones was with the 49ers from 2017 to 2021 before departing for Denver as a free agent in 2022. While the Broncos have been spunky at times this season, if they were looking to move off of Jones, a free agent after this season, to recoup assets, a reunion with San Francisco makes sense to solidify the defensive line.

Detroit Lions

Trade target: Haason Reddick, EDGE, New York Jets

In the aftermath of losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season, it makes sense for the Lions to check in with the Jets to see if they could help cushion his absence with the disgruntled pass rusher. New York has reportedly granted Reddick permission to seek a trade, so they are receptive to the idea of moving him. Last season, Reddick posted 11 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. If he can be that type of player in Detroit, it'll help their chances of absorbing the loss of Hutchinson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade target: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, New York Giants

With Brian Burns and, when healthy, Kayvon Thibodeaux being the pillars of New York's pass rush, Ojulari is expendable as he plays on the final year of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers could use an extra pass rusher, and Ojulari has three sacks and four quarterback hits through six games this season.

Green Bay Packers

Trade target: Za'Darius Smith, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

The Packers rank 20th in the NFL in pressure rate this season, so while the overall team looks primed for a playoff run, they could use a boost in that area. And maybe that could come from old pal Za'Darius Smith. The Cleveland Browns have already traded away Amari Cooper, which could be a signal that they are waving the white flag on the season. If so, Smith, who is signed through 2025, could be expendable, too. The 32-year-old played three seasons with the Packers from 2019 to 2021 and was named to the Pro Bowl twice over that span, so there is familiarity here.