The Baltimore Ravens boast an MVP front-runner in Lamar Jackson, the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry, and now they've got a new big-name starter for their wide receiver corps, on Tuesday acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers, as ESPN reported and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

The Panthers will get a future fifth-round draft pick from the Ravens in the deal, while Baltimore will also acquire a sixth-rounder from Carolina.

Johnson, who just landed in Carolina via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, was widely expected to be available ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 in-season trade deadline. He recently sat out the Panthers' Week 8 defeat while nursing a rib injury, but had been Carolina's top pass outlet when on the field, securing 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Johnson joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman atop Baltimore's receiving corps, one day after the Ravens lost a close divisional matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

