The 2024 NFL trade deadline is on the horizon, with all 32 teams required to complete any in-season deals by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5, just one day after the close of Week 9. Almost every club could benefit from some kind of swap, but which especially big names could headline the moves?

Here are seven notable veterans who could be on the trade block, if they aren't already:

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

This one's a given, considering Adams has reportedly already requested a relocation, and other teams have begun talking shop with the Las Vegas Raiders. The question really comes down to fit and compensation; Adams isn't likely to sign off on just any club, seeming to prefer a reunion with a former quarterback (a matter complicated -- or resolved? -- by Derek Carr's new injury in New Orleans).

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • #2 TAR 47 REC 20 REC YDs 208 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Cooper just had his contract reworked this summer, but even that hasn't seemed to fully appease him. And who can blame him, taking snaps for arguably the most dysfunctional offense in the NFL? At 30, he's no spring chicken anymore, but like Adams, he could instantly become a contender's No. 1 pass target, if afforded a fresh opportunity. Even with unsteady quarterbacks in Cleveland, he's stayed productive.

Christian Kirk JAC • WR • #13 TAR 33 REC 21 REC YDs 257 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

It seems unlikely the Jacksonville Jaguars would unload arguably their most reliable wideout at a time Trevor Lawrence and Co. are working to overturn an ugly 0-4 -- now 1-4 -- start. Then again, Kirk costs a lot, and Brian Thomas Jr. is bursting onto the scene. Might they prefer to reallocate resources, if another team comes calling with an offer? He could be a prime candidate to take up slot duties elsewhere.

Would the Buffalo Bills really sell their most accomplished edge rusher? Well, they already forced him to take a pay cut ahead of 2024, and they're playing without him until Week 8 anyway thanks to a recently issued suspension. Greg Rousseau has come on as well. It's unlikely another club would eat the entirety of Miller's remaining contract, but he might be willing to renegotiate to hop to another contender.

Even with an extensive injury history, Horn registers as one of the few legitimate building blocks for the Carolina Panthers. So why could he be moved? He's also one of their top assets, and unless Bryce Young is given -- and seizes -- a real second chance, they might prefer to pour money into a new offensive infrastructure. At just 24, the former first-round corner could fetch a premium haul via trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to part with their most experienced cover man while sitting in the thick of the NFC East race, but general manager Howie Roseman prides himself on forging creative deals, and he was already prepared to part ways with Slay prior to the 2023 season. With promising youngsters Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo and Cooper DeJean all in tow, there could be added motivation to change.

Jonathan Gannon arguably needs all the help he can get to keep the Arizona Cardinals defense serviceable, and Baker has been a longtime fan favorite for his versatility. He's due to hit free agency after the season, however, after failing to elicit a long-term commitment from the club, and could be of great value to a contender wanting a proven Pro Bowl talent on the back end.