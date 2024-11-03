With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, one team to keep an eye on over the next two days is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have spent have spent the past few months trying to trade for a receiver and although they weren't able to land either Brandon Aiyuk or Davante Adams, they're still in the market for a receiver, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday. So don't be surprised if they make a deal by the time the deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.

The Steelers actually came close to making a trade for Christian Kirk, but the deal fell apart after the the Jaguars receiver broke his collarbone in Week 8, an injury that will knock him out for the rest of the season. According to ESPN, "there was a reasonable chance" that Kirk was going to end up in Pittsburgh before the injury happened.

With Kirk no longer available, the Steelers have been scouring the market to see who else is out there. According to ESPN, the team has called the Panthers about possibly making a deal for Adam Thielen and they've also called the Jets about possibly trading for Mike Williams.

Although Kirk had caught 27 passes for 379 yards this season before his injury, Williams and Thielen haven't been as productive. On Williams' end, he's 30 years old and has just 12 catches in nine games this season for the Jets. The Steelers first called the Jets about a possible Williams trade more than two weeks ago, but there's still no deal in place, which means Pittsburgh could be looking elsewhere.

As for Thielen, he's even older (34) than Williams and he only has eight receptions this year, although that could have a lot to do with the fact that he's been stuck playing for a Panthers' offense that just hasn't been good this season.

Other receivers that could make some sense for the Steelers are in possible trade are Kendrick Bourne (Patriots), Darius Slayton (Giants) or Tyler Boyd (Titans).

The Steelers are looking to improve upon a receiving group that already includes George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson.