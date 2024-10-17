Wide receivers dominated the NFL trade market this week, with both Davante Adams and Amari Cooper landing with new teams. DeAndre Hopkins has also been speculated as a Pro Bowl pass catcher who could be on the move, but there's reason to believe the Tennessee Titans veteran will stay put.

The Titans are not "eager to deal him as of now," according to ESPN, and more than that, Hopkins "likes playing in Tennessee," and is not "angling to get out of there" despite the team's 1-4 start.

The wideout all but echoed the sentiment when asked about trade rumors Thursday.

"I love my life," Hopkins said. "I love where I am. God put me where I need to be, and He always will."

DeAndre Hopkins TEN • WR • #10 TAR 20 REC 14 REC YDs 175 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The 32-year-old Hopkins is in the final year of a two-year, $26 million contract he signed with the Titans in 2023, and due to hit free agency after the season. He would otherwise seem like a prime candidate to be dealt at the deadline, with Tennessee struggling around young quarterback Will Levis and unlikely to spend top dollar to re-sign an aging Hopkins next offseason. Contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, meanwhile, are believed to be seeking wide receiver help ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

Just because the Titans aren't "eager" to deal Hopkins "as of now," of course, doesn't mean Tennessee won't listen to potential offers for the former All-Pro. One year after topping 1,000 yards as the club's leading receiver, the former Houston Texans star has 14 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown this season, serving as one of Levis' more reliable targets despite battling an MCL injury.