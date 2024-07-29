All 32 NFL teams are back on the field for 2024 training camp. Not all notable names are participating in practice, however, due to ongoing contract concerns. Which players are staying away from team facilities in an effort to land a raise? And which ones have reported to work but still desire a new deal?

We've got you covered right here with our holdout tracker:

Status: Reported to camp, seeking a new contract

The former Pro Bowler is still one of the highest paid at his position, but his current deal is easily expendable following the 2024 season, so it's likely he's after additional guarantees, hence an abrupt departure from the end of mandatory minicamp. Still, the fact Kamara has reported regularly to training camp suggests the two sides will be willing and able partners.

Status: Holding out of camp

The NFL's leader in receptions in 2023 (135), Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract, poised to command top-flight money at an increasingly pricy position. He absorbed fines by skipping mandatory minicamp and has reportedly yet to have substantive long-term contract talks with the Cowboys, who also have big-money decisions to make with quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Status: Reported to camp, declining to practice

The 2023 All-Pro has taken turns teasing interest in other teams and expressing a desire to stay with San Francisco while seeking a long-term extension. 49ers general manager John Lynch has been steadfast in arguing Aiyuk will stay put, even with the wideout now seeking a trade. The receiver reported to camp this week but watched practice from the sidelines on the first day of action, signaling a hold-in.

Status: Holding out of camp

An 11-time Pro Bowl anchor for the 49ers' front, the veteran left tackle is owed more than any offensive linemen in the NFL in 2024, but he skipped the start of training camp over contract concerns, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. It's possible he's seeking additional guarantees at the end of the six-year extension he inked back in 2021, which pays him in excess of $30 million per season through 2026.

Status: Holding out of camp

Acquired via trade in April after unsuccessfully seeking a pay bump with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick has been absent from essentially every Jets activity; his current deal registers as a bargain considering his recent Pro Bowl production. Neither he nor New York have apparently been on the same page with the financials, even though the Jets added him as their top edge presence for 2024.

Status: Holding out of team drills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs is searching for a new contract, and while he's in the building with his teammates, he is not participating in 11-on-11 drills, per the Tampa Bay Times. It's a sort of "hold-in," as Bucs general manager Jason Licht said earlier this offseason that extending Wirfs is a "very high priority."

"There's no bad blood anywhere," Wirfs told reporters. "I've gotta be out here with the guys. I've gotta do something."

Wirfs is set to cash in, as Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $113 million with $77 million guaranteed last week.