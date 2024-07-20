Training camps are getting underway around the NFL, but several big names are still facing an uncertain future, either in search of a new contract or at the heart of trade rumors. So which players could actually hold out? And which ones are more likely to report, regardless of their financial demands?

Here, we're predicting the likely outcomes for eight notable players:

The Pro Bowl quarterback was in and out of Miami's spring program before reporting to mandatory minicamp, where he admitted to growing impatience over long-term contract talks. Declaring that "the market is the market," Tagovailoa has reportedly yet to receive an offer from the Dolphins that's comparable to recent deals signed by fellow signal-callers Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence. He's likely torn between playing the good soldier and wanting to secure a pay raise before risking another injury, which makes a hold in a distinct possibility. Instead of risking $40,000 daily fines by skipping camp altogether, he could show up and participate in limited fashion, with unofficial approval from the coaches.

Prediction: Reports to camp as a "hold in"

One of the Saints' most accomplished playmakers, Kamara skipped the final day of mandatory minicamp in a contract-related statement. His situation is tricky: He's clearly vital to the team, but he's also expensive and nearing 30 with some availability questions. At the end of the day, it wouldn't be a shock for New Orleans to rework his guarantees, putting a bandage on their partnership.

Prediction: Reports to camp regularly

Fresh off a career year in which he led the NFL in catches, Lamb has basically all the leverage in his play for a long-term deal, with plenty of other teams rewarding their pass catchers this offseason and Dallas mightily dependent on his availability as Dak Prescott's No. 1 target. It's why the All-Pro felt comfortable enough absorbing fines to skip all of mandatory minicamp. The Cowboys will inevitably pay up, just as they may with Prescott, but maybe not until after Lamb makes another stand, forcing their hand.

Prediction: Holds out of camp

The Pro Bowl speedster has hinted repeatedly this offseason that he'd like a pay raise in the wake of the wide receiver position's big run of lucrative extensions. He's also hinted he won't make a scene in search of a reworked deal, perhaps in part because he's still one of the game's top five highest-paid pass catchers, and because teammate Tua Tagovailoa is also due. It sure seems like he's in Miami to stay.

Prediction: Reports to camp regularly

Few players have been so upfront about their financial displeasure this offseason, with the emergent All-Pro repeatedly teasing interest in other clubs while struggling to find common ground in long-term contract talks with the 49ers. While he initially said he prefers to stay in San Francisco, all signs now point to Aiyuk seeking his next contract elsewhere, with the wideout officially requesting a trade. After already skipping mandatory minicamp, it'd be a mild surprise if Aiyuk suddenly returns to work in the Bay Area.

Prediction: Holds out of camp

The five-time Pro Bowler was a bit of a surprise absentee from mandatory minicamp, admitting later that he's seeking a new deal; the former Dallas Cowboys standout is still playing under the extension he signed back in 2020. Cleveland figures to acquiesce to his demands in some fashion, looking to finally get the most out of Deshaun Watson, but it may take time. He could well follow in the footsteps of former Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who attended 2022 camp while sitting out main portions of practice.

Prediction: Reports to camp as a "hold in"

The Broncos veteran has gone back and forth in advocating for a new deal this offseason, skipping voluntary workouts before reporting to mandatory minicamp, where he also left the door open for a training camp absence. With former running mate Jerry Jeudy out of the picture, he may have a bit more leverage to command additional guarantees, but he also seems fairly committed to making things work where he is.

Prediction: Reports to camp regularly

The Jets apparently expected the former Philadelphia Eagles star to make do with his current contract upon arriving via trade, even though the Pro Bowler split from Philly primarily due to an unsuccessful effort to rework his deal. His connection to New York has been frayed since, with Reddick openly steering clear of both spring workouts and mandatory minicamp. There isn't a strong indication he's ready to bend his stance, as the Jets paid a third-round pick for him to essentially replace the departed Bryce Huff.

Prediction: Holds out of camp