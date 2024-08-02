Training camps are underway across the NFL, and unfortunately, so are summer injuries. While some prominent names entered camp already in recovery, indefinitely sidelined on reserves lists like physically unable to perform (PUP), others have been dinged up since taking the field for their first camp reps.

Here's a roundup of notable names to go down during training camp, with updates on their status:

Offensive players

Star Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot following Wednesday's practice. He will be in a walking boot for two weeks before beginning a return-to-play protocol, but should be ready for the regular season.

Geno Smith got imaging on his hip and knee earlier this week and the tests revealed no significant injuries. He missed a couple of days of practice but ESPN reported that he "shouldn't miss any time."

Andy Dalton is out for at least a couple of weeks after suffering a quad injury during practice. The Panthers are looking to bring in another quarterback while he's on the mend.

Ty Johnson, who has been rotating in the No. 2 running back spot with rookie Ray Davis, is sitting out of Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury. First-stringer James Cook recently returned to practice after missing one session for personal reasons.

A 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, Miller left the Saints' first camp practice with a hamstring injury, one year after appearing in just eight games as a rookie reserve. Head coach Dennis Allen was blunt when addressing the injury, suggesting Miller needs to "figure out how to stay healthy."

DeAndre Hopkins is set to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury earlier this week. It's a blow to the Tennessee offense, which is expected to be more pass-oriented this season under new head coach Brian Callahan.

Rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton sat out Friday's Bengals practice after suffering what is believed to be a minor ankle injury. He's competing with Andre Iosivas and Trenton Irwin for the No. 3 receiver job behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

With Deshaun Watson sitting out due to rest and Jerry Jeudy limited with a knee issue, the Browns lost another offensive starter during Friday's practice as Elijah Moore entered the concussion protocol. Like Harrison, he will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

A three-time Super Bowl champion who had a career-high 460 receiving yards as one of Patrick Mahomes' reserve targets in 2023, Watson left a recent Chiefs camp practice after suffering a foot injury. His absence could lead to additional reps for Skyy Moore, with rookie Xavier Worthy also banged up.

Vying for snaps at running back in recent days, the former first-round pick and trade acquisition left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent lower-leg injury, per NBC Sports. Toney is in the midst of another competition for a roster spot in Kansas City, where the Chiefs added several wide receivers, including first-round pick Xavier Worthy, this offseason.

Oft-injured Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman exited Monday's practice after taking a hit to the rib/stomach area, but coach John Harbaugh described the issue as merely soreness.

Bears guard Nate Davis has missed the last several training-camp sessions with an undisclosed muscle strain, though head coach Matt Eberflus has described has status as day-to-day.

The Buccaneers have lost an offensive lineman for the season. Guard Sua Opeta, a free agent acquisition, suffered a torn ACL during training camp and will be out for the year, via the Tampa Bay Times. Opeta signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay and won't be able to play during that year. After the team lost Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie this offseason, there was a hole at left guard that Opeta and Ben Bredeson were competing for. Bredeson has taken reps with the starters during practice.

Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson left Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury, via Pro Football Talk. Robinson played only nine games last season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and later going on injured reserve when dealing with a knee issue. The severity of the shoulder injury is not yet known.

The Jaguars' other starting tackle, Anton Harrison, left practice after being placed in the concussion protocol. He will need to pass through the protocol and be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning to the field.

Chiefs tackle Wanya Morris also left practice with a shoulder injury, according to head coach Andy Reid. Morris is competing this offseason with second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia for the starting left tackle job.

A pair of Rams offensive linemen left practice due to injuries this week. Sean McVay described free-agent signee Jonah Jackson as "week to week" with his shoulder injury, but it was reported that he could miss up to six weeks with a bruised scapula. McVay said he believed Havenstein may have just gotten his foot stepped on during practice.

Defensive players

Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams went down with an apparent torn ACL during Sunday's practice session. He will be placed on injured reserve and miss the 2024 season. The third-year defensive end was expected to provide supplementary pass rush behind Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, but Dallas may now have to look outside the organization for additional depth.

Bengals edge rusher Sam Hubbard left Sunday's practice on a cart after suffering a knee injury, but it is not believed to be serious. That's a relief for Cincinnati, which counts on Hubbard as its primary complement to Trey Hendrickson.

Samson Ebukam suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Monday's practice session. He will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

Lions defensive end John Cominsky suffered a torn MCL and will go on injured reserve. According to ESPN, he could possibly be back for the playoffs, assuming the Lions make it there.

Former All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis suffered a hamstring injury during individual drills on Wednesday, but head coach Dennis Allen did not provide any additional details about his status or a timeline for his return to the field, according to NOLA.com.

A tackle machine at the heart of the Chiefs' defense, Bolton left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent arm injury, per NBC Sports. He also missed time in 2023 due to wrist surgery.

Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby left practice on Thursday with what NFL Media reported is a high-ankle sprain. Diaby was carted off the field following the injury, so the sprain diagnosis is something of a relief. Coming off a 7.5-sack rookie season, Diaby is expected to play a big role in Tampa's pass rush once he returns.

A candidate for starting reps in the Rams' remade secondary alongside Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, the third-year veteran likely suffered a torn ACL during Los Angeles' opening practices, per ESPN.

A 2023 third-round pick in line for a potential starting role alongside veteran corners Byron Murphy and Shaq Griffin, Blackmon suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Minnesota's first practice, per NFL Media. The team recently added journeyman Duke Shelley, who started five games for the Vikings back in 2022.

Darious Williams, who returned to the Rams in free agency earlier this offseason, is out with a hamstring strain. Head coach Sean McVay said the team will not rush him back and will take is "a week at a time."