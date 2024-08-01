Training camps are underway across the NFL, and unfortunately, so are summer injuries. While some prominent names entered camp already in recovery, indefinitely sidelined on reserves lists like physically unable to perform (PUP), others have been dinged up since taking the field for their first camp reps.

Here's a roundup of notable names to go down during training camp, with updates on their status:

Buccaneers edge rusher YaYa Diaby left practice on Thursday with what NFL Media reported is a high-ankle sprain. Diaby was carted off the field following the injury, so the sprain diagnosis is something of a relief. Coming off a 7.5-sack rookie season, Diaby is expected to play a big role in Tampa's pass rush once he returns.

Vying for snaps at running back in recent days, the former first-round pick and trade acquisition left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent lower-leg injury, per NBC Sports. Toney is in the midst of another competition for a roster spot in Kansas City, where the Chiefs added several wide receivers, including first-round pick Xavier Worthy, this offseason.

A tackle machine at the heart of the Chiefs' defense, Bolton left Wednesday's practice early with an apparent arm injury, per NBC Sports. He also missed time in 2023 due to wrist surgery.

Cowboys edge rusher Sam Williams went down with an apparent torn ACL during Sunday's practice session. He will be placed on injured reserve and miss the 2024 season. The third-year defensive end was expected to provide supplementary pass rush behind Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, but Dallas may now have to look outside the organization for additional depth.

Oft-injured Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman exited Monday's practice after taking a hit to the rib/stomach area, but coach John Harbaugh described the issue as merely soreness.

Bengals edge rusher Sam Hubbard left Sunday's practice on a cart after suffering a knee injury, but it is not believed to be serious. That's a relief for Cincinnati, which counts on Hubbard as its primary complement to Trey Hendrickson.

Samson Ebukam suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Monday's practice session. He will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

Darious Williams, who returned to the Rams in free agency earlier this offseason, is out with a hamstring strain. Head coach Sean McVay said the team will not rush him back and will take is "a week at a time."

Ty Johnson, who has been rotating in the No. 2 running back spot with rookie Ray Davis, is sitting out of Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury. First-stringer James Cook recently returned to practice after missing one session for personal reasons.

Bears guard Nate Davis has missed the last several training-camp sessions with an undisclosed muscle strain, though head coach Matt Eberflus has described has status as day-to-day.

A 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, Miller left the Saints' first camp practice with a hamstring injury, one year after appearing in just eight games as a rookie reserve. Head coach Dennis Allen was blunt when addressing the injury, suggesting Miller needs to "figure out how to stay healthy."

A three-time Super Bowl champion who had a career-high 460 receiving yards as one of Patrick Mahomes' reserve targets in 2023, Watson left a recent Chiefs camp practice after suffering a foot injury. His absence could lead to additional reps for Skyy Moore, with rookie Xavier Worthy also banged up.

A candidate for starting reps in the Rams' remade secondary alongside Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, the third-year veteran likely suffered a torn ACL during Los Angeles' opening practices, per ESPN.

A 2023 third-round pick in line for a potential starting role alongside veteran corners Byron Murphy and Shaq Griffin, Blackmon suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Minnesota's first practice, per NFL Media. The team recently added journeyman Duke Shelley, who started five games for the Vikings back in 2022.

The Buccaneers have lost an offensive lineman for the season. Guard Sua Opeta, a free agent acquisition, suffered a torn ACL during training camp and will be out for the year, via the Tampa Bay Times. Opeta signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay and won't be able to play during that year. After the team lost Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie this offseason, there was a hole at left guard that Opeta and Ben Bredeson were competing for. Bredeson has taken reps with the starters during practice.