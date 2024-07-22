As training camps get under way around the NFL, not everybody is quite ready to hit the ground running. Some players out there are still recovering from injuries or rehabbing in the wake of surgeries, or have otherwise just not yet been given the go-ahead to join practices.
In many of those case, the player's team will place him on either the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list or the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. According to the NFL, players are placed on the PUP list during training camp and count toward a team's 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can't be placed back on the list. The NFI list similar to the PUP list, but it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities.
What follows is a non-exhaustive list of players who have been placed on the PUP or NFI lists by their teams to begin camp.
- Panthers LB D.J. Wonnum (PUP)
- Panthers OL Yosh Nijman (PUP)
- Panthers WR Jalen Coker (PUP)
- Panthers LB Amare Barno (PUP)
- Panthers DB Chau Smith-Wade (PUP)
- Panthers WR Cam Sims (PUP)
- Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks (NFI)
- Bengals DB DJ Ivey (PUP)
- Bengals DL Devonnsha Maxwell (PUP)
- Bengals TE Erick All (NFI)
- Broncos LB Drew Sanders (PUP)
- Broncos DB Caden Sterns (PUP)
- Broncos DB Delarrin Turner-Yell (PUP)
- Lions OL Giovanni Manu (NFI)
- Lions DL D.J. Reader (PUP)
- Lions LB Marcus Davenport (PUP)
- Lions DB Brian Branch (PUP)
- Packers OL Zach Tom (PUP)
- Packers TE Tucker Kraft (PUP)
- Packers WR Jayden Reed (NFI)
- Packers OL Caleb Jones (NFI)
- Packers DB Corey Ballantine (NFI)
- Jaguars DL Arik Armstead (PUP)
- Chiefs DB Justin Reid (NFI)
- Dolphins
- Dolphins WR Tahj Washington (PUP)
- Dolphins DB Mark Perry (NFI)
- Patriots RB Terrell Jennings (PUP)
- Saints OL Ryan Ramczyk (PUP)
- Saints TE Juwan Johnson (PUP)
- Giants TE Theo Johnson (PUP)
- Jets WR Mike Williams (PUP)
- Jets FB Nick Bawden (PUP)
- Jets DL Leonard Taylor (PUP)
- Jets QB Jordan Travis (NFI)
- Jets WR Tyler Harrell (NFI)
- Eagles DB Sidney Brown (PUP)
- Seahawks OL Abraham Lucas (PUP)
- Seahawks LB Jerome Baker (PUP)
- Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson (PUP)
- Seahawks CB Lance Boykin (PUP)
- Seahawks DB Jerrick Reed II (PUP)
- Seahawks LB Drake Thomas (PUP)
- Seahawks DL Cameron Young (PUP)
- Seahawks OL Anthony Bradford (NFI)
- Seahawks LB Easton Gibbs (NFI)
- Seahawks DB D.J. James (NFI)
- Seahawks DB Nehemiah Pritchett (NFI)
- Seahawks WR Dee Williams (NFI)