Injuries are part of every sport, especially football, where it seems like no team can escape at least one notable injury on a weekly basis. That was the case for several teams during the NFL's opening weekend.

Most notably, the Packers suffered a scare when starting quarterback Jordan Love went down with an injury near the end of Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Friday night. Fortunately, it appears that Love avoided a major knee injury and is expected to miss several weeks.

Several more teams sustained injuries to key players on Sunday. Let's take a look at each of the notable injuries that took place during the NFL's opening weekend.

Quarterback

Jordan Love (Packers): Love reportedly sustained a MCL sprain and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Backup and Titans 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis is expected to start in Love's place.

Receiver

Jordan Addison (Vikings): Addison exited Minnesota's Week 1 game against the Giants with an ankle injury. He is slated to undergo more tests on Monday but the injury is believed to be minor, according to NFL Media.

Gunner Olszewski (Giants): The wideout/special teams gunner did not play on Sunday after injuring his groin during warmups.

Running back

Ty Johnson (Bills): Johnson did not return to Sunday's game against Arizona after injuring his knee. Johnson had two carries for 7 yards in Buffalo's six-point win over the Cardinals. Jared Cook led the way for Buffalo with 71 yards on 19 carries.

Tight end

David Njoku (Browns): Njoku exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys after sustaining an ankle injury. He was initially slated as questionable to return.

Jack Ferguson (Cowboys): Ferguson exited late in the third quarter after injuring his knee against the Browns following a 2-yard reception.

Offensive line

Jonah Williams (Cardinals): Williams exited Arizona's game against the Bills after injuring his knee. The former first-round pick was signed by Arizona this summer after starting his career with the Bengals.

George Fant (Seahawks): Fant did not finish Seattle's matchup with Denver after injuring his knee. Fans, who started his career with Seattle before spending the previous three years with the Jets and Texans, has made 74 starts over the course of his nine-year career.

Defensive line

Tyree Wilson (Raiders): Wilson excited the Raiders' matchup against the divisional rival Chargers with a knee injury. Wilson's injury was significant as the Raiders are already facing an uphill battle against quarterback Justin Herbert and running back J.K. Dobbins, whose monster day included a 61-yard touchdown run.

Linebacker

David Long (Dolphins): Long left Sunday's game against the Jaguars early after injuring his (hand). Despite long's injury, the Dolphins were able to hang on for a 20-17 win over Jacksonville.

Cornerback

Taron Johnson (Bills): Buffalo's defensive back left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a forearm injury. Despite his injury, the Bills defense held Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to just 162 yards passing.

Jeff Okudah (Texans): The former first-round pick exited Sunday's win over the Colts with a hip injury. Like Buffalo, Houston's secondary played well despite losing a key defender. The Texans allowed just 162 passing yards from Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Tyson Campbell (Jaguars): Campbell left the Jaguars' game against the Dolphins after injuring his hamstring.

Marshon Lattimore (Saints): A veteran defensive back, Lattimore was initially ruled as questionable to return for the Saints' showdown against the Panthers. Despite Lattimore's injury, the Saints rolled to a 47-10 win over Carolina.

Zyon McCollum (Buccaneers): McCollum was placed in the concussion protocol during Sunday's game against the Commanders. Tampa's defense played well early on while holding Jayden Daniels to just 106 passing yards through three quarters.

Punter

Cameron Johnston (Steelers): Johnston suffered what Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin called a "serious" injury near the end of Pittsburgh's win over the Falcons. With Johnston out, kicker Chris Bowell attempted his first career punt that went 43 yards.