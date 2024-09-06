1 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR

If he's healthy, there is no wideout better than the Cheetah, who is once again striving to be the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiver. It certainly helps that Hill plays in a wideout-friendly offense and with an accurate deep-ball throwing like Tua Tagovailoa.

2 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

While his quarterback situation might be grim, Jefferson is still expected to make an impact on a weekly basis this season. And if we're just thinking in the context of who you'd want on your team on Sunday, there's maybe 1-2 receivers I'd take over Jefferson.

3 Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR

Chase is perhaps the NFL's most versatile wideout. He can beat you deep, short and is always a threat to get in the end zone. He followed up his record-setting rookie season with two more Pro Bowl campaigns.

4 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

You're doing something right when you're breaking Michael Irvin's franchise records, as Lamb did in 2023. The Cowboys star has an unreal knack for getting open and making things happen when he has the ball in his hands. He is extremely difficult to bring down once he hits his top speed.

5 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR

It was a tough call, but I went with Brown largely based off his size, strength and big-play ability. Brown's numbers would probably be even better than they already are if he had less talent around him.

St. Brown's reliable hands paid major dividends last year as he was an All-Pro for the first time. Expect him to move up this list given his career trajectory and his budding rapport with Jared Goff.

7 Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR

It's going to be very interesting to see if Nacua can build off his brilliant rookie season. I think he will based on his tangibles as well as the supporting cast he has around him in Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

8 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

You can bank on Wilson moving up this list if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy. The former Ohio State standout went over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons despite inferior quarterback play.

9 Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

He may not have the biggest name, but it's impossible to ignore what Collins did last year, when he recorded nearly 1,300 receiving yards while catching 73.4% of his targets. It'll be interesting to see what happens to Collins' production now that he is sharing a huddle with Stefon Diggs.

10 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR

His stats may have fallen off, but I'm giving Adams the benefit of the doubt and keeping him in my top 10 to start the season. Adams is still an elite player; he just needs better quarterback play.

11 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Evans' age (31) and the fact that he caught just 58.1% of his targets last year are the biggest reasons why he isn't ranked higher. But he is still a top-tier wideout who remains one of the NFL's best when it comes to finding the end zone.

12 Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers WR

He's probably ranked a little low, but it's hard to evaluate Aiyuk based on the fact that he plays with so many other good players who help give him space to do his damage. That being said, it'll be hard to deny Aiyuk a spot in the top 10 if he is able to duplicate last year's success.

13 Stefon Diggs Houston Texans WR

I'm not sure why Diggs' production went south at the end of his time in Buffalo. And while that cost him a possible top-10 spot, I still consider Diggs one of the best wideouts in the league. He'll look to justify that claim in Houston.

14 DJ Moore Chicago Bears WR

Moore's 2023 season was nothing short of awesome, but how will he fare now that he shares a huddle with fellow wideouts Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze ? I'm still banking on Moore putting up numbers, as long as he and Caleb Williams develop an early rapport.

15 Keenan Allen Chicago Bears WR

Like Evans, Allen had a monster 2023 season despite now being in his early 30s. I expect Allen to continue to play at a high level despite his new location and a crowded receiving corps.

16 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

Cooper may be the NFL's most underrated receiver given that he has seemingly always put up good numbers despite rarely having top-notch quarterback play. A bounce back season from Deshaun Watson would go a long way in Cooper moving up on this list.

17 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

Somewhat overlooked, Metcalf is still a force to be reckoned with. He caught eight touchdowns last year and averaged a career-high 16.9 yards per catch.

18 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle's numbers would be better if he didn't play in Miami's talent-rich offense. He's an incredibly gifted player who has a knack for finding a defense's soft spots. He's also tougher than most receivers.

19 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

Like his former college teammate (Waddle), Smith is a tough player who makes up for his small stature with a fierce competitive drive. Smith is a reliable wideout who seems to always fight to pick up as many yards as possible.

20 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR