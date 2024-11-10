The NFL is often a war of attrition, and Week 10 has been no exception. Here, we're keeping track of all the notable injuries to occur during Sunday's matchups, including an early morning overseas showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Stay tuned for all the latest on the medical front.

Atlanta Falcons

Mike Hughes (neck): Trailing 10-0 against the rival Saints, the Falcons lost their starting cornerback in the second quarter. He was ruled questionable to return opposite No. 1 cover man A.J. Terrell.

Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid (knee): The second-year tight end caught two passes against the Indianapolis Colts before exiting with a brace on his left knee before halftime. He was ruled questionable to return.

Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders (ankle/foot): The veteran running back was ruled out after being carted off in the second quarter against the Giants. He'd been serving as the No. 2 behind Chuba Hubbard. His absence could pave the way for rookie Jonathon Brooks to emerge as Hubbard's top reserve.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby (ankle): The team's top ball carrier left in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, giving way to fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. He was ruled questionable to return.

Kansas City Chiefs

Wanya Morris (knee): Taking over as the reigning Super Bowl champions' starting left tackle this year, Morris left in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. He was ruled questionable to return.

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (chest): The star running back took a hard hit to the upper body in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, and was then carted off before returning late in the fourth.

New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga (thigh): The rookie left tackle left in the first half against the rival Atlanta Falcons, leaving backup Oli Udoh to step in as Derek Carr's blind-side blocker.

Pete Werner (hand): The linebacker left the field late against the Falcons and was ruled questionable.

Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay (ankle): Slay injured his left ankle on the first pass attempt that went in his direction (had a pass breakup). He was ruled questionable to return.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Donte Jackson (hamstring): The veteran cornerback, who was acquired in their offseason Diontae Johnson trade, left late against the Washington Commanders. He was ruled questionable to return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers