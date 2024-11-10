The NFL is often a war of attrition, and Week 10 has been no exception. Here, we're keeping track of all the notable injuries to occur during Sunday's matchups, including an early morning overseas showdown between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Stay tuned for all the latest on the medical front.

Atlanta Falcons

Mike Hughes (neck): Trailing 10-0 against the rival Saints, the Falcons lost their starting cornerback in the second quarter. He was ruled questionable to return opposite No. 1 cover man A.J. Terrell.

Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders (ankle/foot): The veteran running back was ruled out after being carted off in the second quarter against the Giants. He'd been serving as the No. 2 behind Chuba Hubbard. His absence could pave the way for rookie Jonathon Brooks to emerge as Hubbard's top reserve.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby (ankle): The team's top ball carrier left in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, giving way to fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. He was ruled questionable to return.

Kansas City Chiefs

Wanya Morris (knee): Taking over as the reigning Super Bowl champions' starting left tackle this year, Morris left in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. He was ruled questionable to return.

New Orleans Saints