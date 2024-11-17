Another Sunday, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 11 was chock-full of drama, from the Jacksonville Jaguars sinking to a new low against the powerhouse Detroit Lions to the Pittsburgh Steelers edging the rival Baltimore Ravens to proclaim themselves AFC North favorites.

Here's a look at some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

Winner: Steelers defense

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry came to town, and T.J. Watt and Co. made them look human. It's a growing trend, Pittsburgh neutering Jackson's otherwise MVP-level magic, but Sunday's win was especially important for Steel City, with Mike Tomlin's squad now two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the North. The Steelers really do register as a complete team.

Loser: Doug Pederson

He's basically fit in this category all year, but Sunday marked a new low for both his roster and staff, which seem to be just playing out the string. It's no wonder the Jacksonville Jaguars coach was resigned to questions about his job security after a dreary loss to fall to 2-9; he knows this show is over. And he isn't likely to be the only leader on the hot seat as this dismal 2024 campaign winds down.

Restored to a starting role just two weeks after what seemed like a long-term demotion, the 2023 first-round draft pick looked the part as the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback, outdueling Aaron Rodgers (a low bar to clear) while controlling the ball (a higher bar) and showcasing his trademark athleticism to beat the New York Jets. Credit also to coach Shane Steichen for making the quick switch back.

Loser: The Jets, again

Like the Jaguars, this team has generally been an embarrassment for much of the season. Still, you can't help but expect more from a team deploying a repeat MVP under center. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams once again failed to save New York, and the Jets' regressing defense was even worse against Indianapolis. Do Jets fans even desire for the 40-year-old Rodgers to return in 2025 at this point?

Winner: The Lions' NFC North title bid

Detroit beat up on yet another team Sunday, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. maintaining their awe-inspiring offense. But the Lions also had to be smiling at the rest of the NFC North, with the mercurial Green Bay Packers barely sneaking past the Chicago Bears in an ugly divisional matchup, and the Minnesota Vikings failing to rout any of their three straight AFC South opponents.