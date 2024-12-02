Another Sunday, another full slate of NFL action nearly in the books. And Week 13 has been plenty full of drama, from the Minnesota Vikings surviving another close game to reach 10 wins to the Pittsburgh Steelers outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals in a high-scoring shootout to remain atop the AFC North.

Here's a look at some of Sunday's biggest winners and losers:

The Pittsburgh Steelers are guaranteed an 18th straight non-losing season under Mike Tomlin, thanks in large part to their feisty defense, but Wilson was crisp and confident in the clutch against Cincinnati, outdueling Joe Burrow to confirm his career rejuvenation in black and gold.

The NFC South isn't a juggernaut, but the Atlanta Falcons aren't running away with the division, and their expensive new quarterback was chiefly to blame on Sunday, as his four interceptions, including an atrocious pick six, against the Los Angeles Chargers dropped the team to .500.

Winner: Kevin O'Connell

For the second time in his three seasons at the helm of the Vikings, O'Connell is off to a 10-2 start, making Minnesota a surprising force out of the NFC. It's debatable whether his close wins and opportunistic defense are sustainable, but he's once again maximizing makeshift parts under center.

Loser: The New York Jets, as usual

Losing is nothing new for the 2024 Jets, who've already said goodbye to their head coach and general manager. Sunday at least teased a victory, with Aaron Rodgers and Co. up 21-7 against the Seattle Seahawks, only to blow the lead and have ex-Seahawk D.J. Reed blame the officials after the fact.

Winner: Kliff Kingsbury

Maligned for the Washington Commanders' recent offensive skid, the coordinator dialed up a seamless attack for Jayden Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr. and the rest of the squad in a rout of the Tennessee Titans, who actually entered with a relatively stingy defense. Washington isn't dead just yet.

Loser: Lou Anarumo

Zac Taylor may deserve more flak as the head coach of a talented Bengals team without a lick of defensive prowess, but the longtime coordinator -- once heralded as a top defensive schemer in the NFL -- once again had zero answers, this time against a sometimes-hit-or-miss Steelers offense.

Winner: Vic Fangio

The Baltimore Ravens boasted one of the NFL's stingiest defenses not long ago. On Sunday, in arguably the most anticipated game of the week, the Philadelphia Eagles proved superior, repeatedly pressuring Lamar Jackson to break away from the AFC foes in a potential Super Bowl preview.

Loser: The Ravens' shot at the AFC North

Baltimore dropped to 8-5 with its loss to the physical Eagles on the same day Pittsburgh advanced to 9-3. While the two sides will meet once more during the regular season, the Steelers are the safer bet to enter the postseason as division champs, potentially putting Baltimore on track for a road playoff run.

Winner: Bryce Young

Cast to the bench earlier this year, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick suddenly looks the part, on Sunday taking the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overtime with a heroic finish. While the Carolina Panthers didn't end the day with the "W," their young signal-caller has taken strides for basically a month straight.